North Carolina's Supporting Cast Has Unlocked Team's Potential

The North Carolina Tar Heels cemented an undefeated 18-0 record at home this season after defeating the Clemson Tigers 67-63 on Tuesday night.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, Henri Veesaar spoke glowingly of his teammates, including Seth Trimble , Luka Bogavac, and Jarin Stevenson.

Veesaar on Trimble

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) celebrates after a three point basket against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"He’s a great dude," Veesaar said of the senior guard. "I remember when I came on my visit, I saw him and I just asked, ‘Are you [going to] stay or not?’ And that was really all the pitch I needed, because I had watched film and we had talked and I feel like we had a good connection."

“So just coming here and getting to work right away, having the whole summer together, working out together, having the team practice everything, the time we spent together just means a lot," Veesaar continued.

“He’s such a great human being, he accepts everybody, he just wants this place to be as good as it can," Veesaar said. "Just the way he’s put blood, sweat and tears — the moments he had this year, I think, is incredible. Just the way he has played, and it means a lot for everybody, especially to meet somebody that’s gotten close to him, and I love seeing these good things happen to him.”

Veesaar Highlights Bogavac's Performance

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) ties up the ball with North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

It was Bogavac's best outing of the season, as he shot 6-of-10 from three-point range, including two monumental threes down the stretch that propelled North Carolina over the finish line. Veesaar explained the importance of Bogavac and elaborated on how he unlocks the offense.

“Yeah, for sure, he’s a great shooter," Veesaar said. "So, the way he was shooting it today, the threes he was hitting, it gives us a huge boost at the end of the game, when we can go down and get three points every possession when we just put the ball in his hands.”

Veesaar Impressed With Stevenson's Emergence

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) drives through Clemson Tigers guard Ace Buckner (21) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Alabama transfer nearly recorded a double-double on Tuesday night, with nine points and 10 rebounds. The junior center could not say enough positive things about Stevenson.

“He played like an animal today, the way he was grabbing rebounds and just playing and pushing through everything," Veesaar said. "And I wish he had made that free throw so he would have had his double-double and I was really hoping for that for him."

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) celebrates after a three point basket against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

“But I feel like he was incredible tonight," Veesaar continued. "Just the way he fought on defense to rebound gave us a lot on offense. So, at the end of the game, the rebound he had to give us the ball back and made it I think that was demoralizing for the opponent, so just being able to give us that extra little boost means a lot.”

With Caleb Wilson missing extended time, North Carolina's players have stepped up in every department, allowing the team to maintain a healthy 24-6 record. With Wilson's return on the horizon, the Tar Heels' outlook looks even brighter, as they proved they can elevate to another level without their best player. When Wilson returns to the fold, this will be a dangerous team in March.