Predicting North Carolina's Top Performances Against Duke

This weekend is filled with polarizing matchups around the country, but the most intriguing contest will be at the Dean E. Smith Center on Saturday night, as the North Carolina Tar Heels take on the Duke Blue Devils.

There are several factors that make this matchup fascinating, including the historical context between the two programs, but seeing Caleb Wilson and Cameron Boozer face each other is what will have people glued to their couches for two hours.

Both players are expected to be selected within the top five of the upcoming NBA Draft, which is viewed as one of the best classes in recent memory.

It goes without saying that both teams' best players must hold up their end of the bargain for their respective team to leave Saturday with a monumental win. With that being said, here are predictions for which North Carolina players will be at their best against Duke.

Caleb Wilson

Stat line prediction: 21 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal

The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward cannot afford to slip up in this contest, and his track record shows that is unlikely to be the case. Wilson has scored at least 20 points in 16 games this season, and Duke has the personnel to slow the star freshman down, but knowing how Wilson operates, he may take matters into his own hands in this marquee matchup.

Wilson's assist total could be higher than the projection above, as the Blue Devils will send double teams, and unlike several teams the Tar Heels have come across in recent outing, Duke possesses the length that Wilson cannot overcome.

Nevertheless, expect the former five-star recruit to be his normal self in an electric atmosphere in front of the North Carolina faithful.

Henri Veesaar

Stat line prediction: 17 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 block

Veesaar's level of impact on this game may be the most important piece of the puzzle for the Tar Heels. Wilson has proven to be a penciled-in 20 points the majority of the time, but the Arizona transfer has struggled against teams with formidable frontcourt tandems. Duke's frontcourt is elite with Cameron Boozer and Patrick Ngongba II.

Nonetheless, the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center should at least produce a modest performance against the Blue Devils on Saturday night.

Seth Trimble

Stat line prediction: 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists

Trimble is the only player on North Carolina's roster that has played against Duke. That alone, makes the senior guard pivotal in the outcome of this contest.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard cannot duplicate his performance from Monday night against Syracuse when he scored nine points while shooting 2-of-7 from the field. Trimble must be one of the Tar Heels' best players on Saturday night.

