Why UNC Must Account for These 3 Blue Devils

The North Carolina Tar Heels host the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night at the Dean E. Smith Center in a historical rivalry game. Duke (21-1, 10-0) sit atop the ACC and are ranked fourth in the country, while North Carolina (18-4, 6-3) is fifth in the conference and are ranked 14th in the country.

It is a matchup that features two freshmen, Caleb Wilson and Cameron Boozer, who are each expected to be taken within the top-five picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. This is the Tar Heels biggest game of the season, and they will have their hands full with the Blue Devils on both ends of the court.

Here are three Duke players that head coach Hubert Davis and North Carolina will have to keep tabs on throughout the game.

Cameron Boozer

Jan 31, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) works against Virginia Tech Hokies forward Tobi Lawal (1) during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

This is an obvious one, but it has to be addressed. Boozer is the catalyst for the Blue Devils' offense, as he averages 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three-point range.

The 6-foot-9, 249-pound forward has instantly developed into a floor general for Duke, orchestrating the offense from the post, which is similar to what Wilson provides for the Tar Heels. North Carolina could give Boozer the same treatment Wilson sees on a regular basis, and double-team the star freshman repeatedly, forcing someone else to make a shot.

It could backfire if Duke's shooters consistently knock down shots from the perimeter, but it is a measure that has to be taken at various points in the game.

Isaiah Evans

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after scoring during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard is averaging 14.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from beyond the arc. Evidently, Evans is not the most efficient scorer, but he stretches the floor, creating more space for Boozer to operate.

Over the four games, Evans is shooting 5-of-24 from three-point range. If that trend continues on Saturday, North Carolina could be in good shape.

Patrick Ngongba II

Dec 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) controls the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guards Leon Horner (6) and Christian Anderson (4) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Playing off of Boozer makes a center's job much easier, and Ngongba II is a direct benefactor of the extra attention spent on the freshman phenom.

Through the first 22 games of the season, the 6-foot-11, 249-pound center is averaging 11 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 62.2 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from three-point range.

The matchup between Ngongba II and Henri Veesaar will be one to watch as the game progresses. This contest will come down to which backcourt can outshine the other.

