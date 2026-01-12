UNC Records Remarkable Milestone in Win Over Wake

Chapel Hill— 500 and counting at the Smith Center for the Tar Heels.

With the Demon Deacons making a late surge on Saturday night, the Tar Heels fended off the comeback attempt to secure the 500th win at the Smith Center, 87-84. Assistant Coach Jeff Lebo was part of the inaugural first win against Duke back in 1986 as a freshman on the team.

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) dunks the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

“It’s pretty cool. It also says you’re pretty old, too.” Lebo, 59, told the USA TODAY Sports Network with a smile. “But this place is sacred ground. A lot of (wins) in here, and it's nice to be part of the first one and the 500th. I hope there’s a lot more for this year.”

A Historic Win at the Dean

Overall, the Tar Heels are 500-90 at the Smith Center which could be up for renovation or even a new arena in the near future. There have been conversations whether to improve the current Smith Center or to begin a new tradition in Chapel Hill. Whichever one takes place, they need to make sure to keep supporting the future coaches and players while appreciating what the past has led them to. The number one thing is to continue the historic legacy at the Smith Center.

They will try to go for win number 501 on Wednesday when they travel to Stanford.

500 wins in the Smith Center 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zadOS9I20l — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) January 11, 2026

From the Carmichael Arena to the now Dean E. Smith Center, often referred to as “Smith Center”, has transitioned from a loud, intimate atmosphere to a larger, more modern arena. The Carmichael Arena was built in 1965 and was home to the iconic Michael Jordan era. There are several athletic teams that still call Carmichael home including women's basketball and volleyball.

For, Coach Hubert Davis, getting the 500th win at the historic Smith Center was uniquely special.

“I love the Smith Center. As I said before, I said ‘home plate.’ This is home. The first place that I saw my first Carolina game was Carmichael (Auditorium), when I got to see my uncle (Walter Davis) play. But I knew I always wanted to be here, and I wanted to be a part of this place,” Davis said during his postgame news conference.

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) stands on the court against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

“I don't even know the stats of, really, this game. I couldn’t tell you what was game No. 1, game No. 250. But I can tell you more than 500 memories that i have here, personally. Conversations with coach (Dean) Smith and coach (Bill) Guthridge. Bringing my wife here and taking her to coach Smith. My best friends in my life started here. So it's more than just wins. It's about the relationships, the experiences that all of us as former players have had here, that bind us to this place, to this university and to the Smith Center.”