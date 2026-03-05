The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Clemson Tigers 67-63 on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center, cementing an undefeated record at home this season. The Tar Heels finished with an 18-0 record in Chapel Hill, which is the best record at home in program history.

This game was also significant because it was senior night , and guard Seth Trimble is one of three seniors on the team, and is viewed as the leader of this group. While his performance was subpar, as he totaled nine points, four rebounds, and one assist while shooting 2-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-4 from three-point range.

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) drives to the basket against Clemson Tigers guard Ace Buckner (21) second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis highlighted how Trimble has battled through adversity during his four years at North Carolina.

Davis' Thoughts

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) celebrates after a three point basket against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

No, it is," Davis said when asked about Trimble saying he could have left after last year and what it says about the veteran guard. "You know, I mean, what you know, example testament to perseverance and being able to continue and stay through the fight."

"You know, with the choices that these kids have every year to be able to transfer, and you know, one of the things I always, not just Seth, but everyone, I said, you know, you have to find joy and enjoyment in how hard it is to be the best that you can be individually and as a team. It's difficult. It's hard. It just is."

"There's no way around it," Davis continued. "You can't go anywhere in the country, and everything goes the way that you want it to go. There's going to be cloudy, rainy, and windy days. And I really hope that Seth is being celebrated as much as he should. We talk about a number of players and rightfully so, but Seth should be talked about a lot as well."

"As accomplished a player as he is, the commitment that he's had to this team and to this program and to this university. Like this is what he talked about in his speech. This is his second home. The relationships that he has built over the last four years, those aren't just relationships with his time here; those are relationships for the rest of his life."

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates with guard Seth Trimble (7) during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"And it's because he stuck around, and you know, it's really emotional, and uh, for me, he was part of the first recruiting class when I became head coach, and to see him, where he is right now on and off the court, it's such a joy to see," Davis concluded.