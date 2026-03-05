All Tar Heels

Davis Opens Up on Seth Trimble's Value at UNC

The 55-year-old head coach spoke glowingly of the senior guard during his postgame press conference.
Logan Lazarczyk|
Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Seth Trimble (7) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Seth Trimble (7) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In this story:

North Carolina Tar Heels

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Clemson Tigers 67-63 on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center, cementing an undefeated record at home this season. The Tar Heels finished with an 18-0 record in Chapel Hill, which is the best record at home in program history.

This game was also significant because it was senior night, and guard Seth Trimble is one of three seniors on the team, and is viewed as the leader of this group. While his performance was subpar, as he totaled nine points, four rebounds, and one assist while shooting 2-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-4 from three-point range.

s
Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) drives to the basket against Clemson Tigers guard Ace Buckner (21) second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis highlighted how Trimble has battled through adversity during his four years at North Carolina.

Davis' Thoughts

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) celebrates after a three point basket against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
  • No, it is," Davis said when asked about Trimble saying he could have left after last year and what it says about the veteran guard. "You know, I mean, what you know, example testament to perseverance and being able to continue and stay through the fight."
  • "You know, with the choices that these kids have every year to be able to transfer, and you know, one of the things I always, not just Seth, but everyone, I said, you know, you have to find joy and enjoyment in how hard it is to be the best that you can be individually and as a team. It's difficult. It's hard. It just is."
  • "There's no way around it," Davis continued. "You can't go anywhere in the country, and everything goes the way that you want it to go. There's going to be cloudy, rainy, and windy days. And I really hope that Seth is being celebrated as much as he should. We talk about a number of players and rightfully so, but Seth should be talked about a lot as well."
  • "As accomplished a player as he is, the commitment that he's had to this team and to this program and to this university. Like this is what he talked about in his speech. This is his second home. The relationships that he has built over the last four years, those aren't just relationships with his time here; those are relationships for the rest of his life."
Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates with guard Seth Trimble (7) during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
  • "And it's because he stuck around, and you know, it's really emotional, and uh, for me, he was part of the first recruiting class when I became head coach, and to see him, where he is right now on and off the court, it's such a joy to see," Davis concluded.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Logan Lazarczyk
LOGAN LAZARCZYK

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.