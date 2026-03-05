Seth Trimble Delivers Memorable Senior Night Speech

The North Carolina Tar Heels clinched an 18-0 home record this season with a 67-63 win over the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center on senior night.

Before tip-off, senior guard Seth Trimble addressed the fans at center court , sharing his gratitude for the support throughout the last four years.

Trimble Thanks Family and Teammates

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates with guard Seth Trimble (7) during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

“First, I want to thank God for just having a plan for me and putting me in the right position possible for us," Trimble began. "Second, I want to give the biggest thank you to my family. I can’t really look at y’all right now because I might all-out cry, so I just want to let y’all know that I love y’all so much. You guys have been my greatest supporters, my greatest motivators, and you’ve been my best friends. So I thank you so much for that."

“Next off, I [got to] thank my teammates," Trimble continued. "Y’all boys are such a pivotal part of my life. Most of you guys are new. You guys all came here and accepted me as one of your leaders, one of your captains, right away. And I just want to thank you so much. You guys have helped me grow so much. Also, happy senior night to all the other seniors in here."

“The beauty about this is that you get to be happy that it happened, not sad that it’s going away," Trimble said. "So, I really love that I just got to enjoy it. I gotta give a thank you to my former teammates as well. It was my boy, RJ’s day today. You are just like these guys. You fuel so much confidence in me; you allowed me to grow and to just become a better basketball player.”

Trimble Shows Appreciation for Coaching Staff

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Seth Trimble (7) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“To the coaches, man, to the coaches. Y’all, these last three years, I’ve been in a really, really tough spot, and I’m very appreciative that y’all dragged me out of some tough times," Trimble said. "Man, y’all have shown me ways to persevere, and y’all have given me ways to go each and every day."

Coach [Hubert] Davis , you took a chance on a 16-year-old kid who was playing AAU in Wisconsin, and you gave him an offer. It was the best thing that could happen to my life. I just want to say thank you. Our relationship over the last four years has grown so much."

"And it wasn’t the greatest first year, but it continued to grow and grow, and you just continue to put so much belief and confidence in me over these last four years that I’m just a much better man now than I was when I first got here," Trimble continued. "I’ve got to give a lot of credit to you and the rest of this coaching staff."

North Carolina Will Always Have a Place in Trimble's Heart

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) celebrates with teammates after the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Lastly, the University of North Carolina, thank you," Trimble said. "I love you with all my heart, and you will forever be my home, and the opportunities, the blessings and just the things I’ve been able to experience here, I wouldn’t have gotten this at any other place. I’m so glad I got to be able to be here for four years. I’m so glad this place has been able to embrace me as just a kid from Menomonee Falls, and I just appreciate y’all so much."

“Tar Heel nation, I have one more thing. I know y’all on my side, but I really, really hope to see the Smith Center here for a long, long time," Trimble concluded.