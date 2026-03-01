Social Media Reacts to UNC Squeaking by the Hokies in Hard-Fought Battle

North Carolina kept its undefeated home record alive with an 89-82 win over Virginia Tech. Every game is a must-win for the Tar Heels from here on out, and so far, they have kept the winning up.

The Hokies gave the Tar Heels a good fight, which is what UNC needs at this point in the season. The Tar Heels will be playing only good teams from here on out, and they need to get used to winning tough games.

Really solid play from Kyan Evans as of late. — Sherrell D. McMillan (@RellDMC) March 1, 2026

Here are the best social media reactions from UNC’s win over the Hokies.

Knotted up at the half

UNC has clearly proven two things: 1. They can beat anyone. 5-1 vs ranked teams. 2. They can lose to anyone when not focused. They can go to final four or lose in round of 32. — Dr. Heelgood (@BillKanasky) February 28, 2026

It was a back-and-forth first half in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels came into the game as a big favorite, but the Hokies were not going down without a fight. It was clear that UNC wanted to play through Henri Veesaar, whether that was him getting his own shot or creating a shot for a teammate.

The Hokies did a good job of containing Veesaar, which led to him shooting 3 for 9 in the half. This allowed the Hokies to stay in the ball game and keep it close. The bench for UNC came in and provided a massive spark. Jonathan Powell came off the bench, draining three 3-pointers and scoring 12 points in the half.

Henri is good at basketball if you didn’t know that already. — UNC Zone (@unc_zone) March 1, 2026

Two 7-0 runs by the Hokies kept the Tar Heels on their toes all half. Tobi Lawal showed out in Chapel Hill. Eight first-half turnovers by UNC led to Lawal securing multiple fast-break dunks, which gave the Hokies momentum.

It was all knotted up at 44 going into the locker room. Powell led UNC with 12, and Lawal led the Hokies with 13.

Big Z 8-8 on Free Throws pic.twitter.com/1lL52ov6AF — HubertsBurner (@UNCballTalk) March 1, 2026

The Hokies would not go away

Veesaar bounced back to start the half, as he started the half by hitting his first five shots from the field. The Tar Heels went on a 9-0 run at the start of the half, but just when you thought they were going to pull away, the Hokies struck back.

Smith Center is ROCKING after that Seth Trimble hammer. Heels are up eight and have hit five of their last six, Hokies just one of their last 7. Largest lead of the game. — Jacob Turner (@JacobTurnerNC) March 1, 2026

The Hokies were hitting some very tough 3s to keep them in the game. UNC was contesting the 3-pointers, but the Hokies were showing that better offense beats better defense. Eventually, the luck ran out for the Hokies, which halted their momentum.

The Hokies gave UNC a run for their money, and it was a true test for the Tar Heels. The Hokies ended the game going 9 for 23 from beyond the arc.

JP is gonna be such a valuable system player in the next couple years — Armandoavenue (@Armandoavenu3) March 1, 2026

A true team win

It was a true team win for the Tar Heels. Coming off a career game from Seth Trimble , all eyes were on him. UNC naturally wanted to play through him and Veesaar, but the Hokies were focusing on them, especially in the first half.

SETH TRIMBLE TOOK FLIGHT ✈️ pic.twitter.com/uJJescABks — ESPN (@espn) March 1, 2026

The rest of the team had their stars back, as the whole squad stepped up and earned this win for the Tar Heels. Nine players played for UNC, and eight of them scored. Zayden High, Veesaar, Trimble and Powell all finished in double figures.

This is a perfect time for the whole team to play as a unit with the ACC Tournament coming up soon. If the Tar Heels play like a team like this, plus adding Caleb Wilson back, the sky is the limit for this team.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !