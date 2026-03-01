Social Media Reacts to UNC Squeaking by the Hokies in Hard-Fought Battle
North Carolina kept its undefeated home record alive with an 89-82 win over Virginia Tech. Every game is a must-win for the Tar Heels from here on out, and so far, they have kept the winning up.
The Hokies gave the Tar Heels a good fight, which is what UNC needs at this point in the season. The Tar Heels will be playing only good teams from here on out, and they need to get used to winning tough games.
Here are the best social media reactions from UNC’s win over the Hokies.
Knotted up at the half
It was a back-and-forth first half in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels came into the game as a big favorite, but the Hokies were not going down without a fight. It was clear that UNC wanted to play through Henri Veesaar, whether that was him getting his own shot or creating a shot for a teammate.
The Hokies did a good job of containing Veesaar, which led to him shooting 3 for 9 in the half. This allowed the Hokies to stay in the ball game and keep it close. The bench for UNC came in and provided a massive spark. Jonathan Powell came off the bench, draining three 3-pointers and scoring 12 points in the half.
Two 7-0 runs by the Hokies kept the Tar Heels on their toes all half. Tobi Lawal showed out in Chapel Hill. Eight first-half turnovers by UNC led to Lawal securing multiple fast-break dunks, which gave the Hokies momentum.
It was all knotted up at 44 going into the locker room. Powell led UNC with 12, and Lawal led the Hokies with 13.
The Hokies would not go away
Veesaar bounced back to start the half, as he started the half by hitting his first five shots from the field. The Tar Heels went on a 9-0 run at the start of the half, but just when you thought they were going to pull away, the Hokies struck back.
The Hokies were hitting some very tough 3s to keep them in the game. UNC was contesting the 3-pointers, but the Hokies were showing that better offense beats better defense. Eventually, the luck ran out for the Hokies, which halted their momentum.
The Hokies gave UNC a run for their money, and it was a true test for the Tar Heels. The Hokies ended the game going 9 for 23 from beyond the arc.
A true team win
It was a true team win for the Tar Heels. Coming off a career game from Seth Trimble, all eyes were on him. UNC naturally wanted to play through him and Veesaar, but the Hokies were focusing on them, especially in the first half.
The rest of the team had their stars back, as the whole squad stepped up and earned this win for the Tar Heels. Nine players played for UNC, and eight of them scored. Zayden High, Veesaar, Trimble and Powell all finished in double figures.
This is a perfect time for the whole team to play as a unit with the ACC Tournament coming up soon. If the Tar Heels play like a team like this, plus adding Caleb Wilson back, the sky is the limit for this team.
Caleb Meadows is a contributor to the UNC Tar Heels. He previously covered Louisville sports and WWE for FanSided. Meadows also covered local sports in Oklahoma while attending Oklahoma State, where he earned a degree in sports communications. Follow him on X, at @CalebMeadows25.