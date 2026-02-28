UNC Should Lean Into These 2 Tactics to Beat Virginia Tech

North Carolina and Virginia Tech will go head-to-head tonight from Chapel Hill. UNC has three games left in the regular season, and every game is significant from here on out. The Tar Heels have to be perfect for the rest of the season to have a shot at a double bye in the ACC Tournament.

The Tar Heels are big favorites tonight, and for good reason. The Hokies have a 7-8 record in the ACC and have been struggling as of late. They have lost four of their last six games. UNC should take care of business, but of course, cannot take the opponent lightly.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Here are two ways UNC can defeat the Hokies.

Seth Trimble to continue success

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Seth Trimble is coming off his best game as a college athlete. He dropped a career-high 30 points to knock off Louisville in a back-and-forth battle in Chapel Hill. Trimble shot 11 of 16 from the field and got anything he wanted against the Cardinals.

Trimble needs to continue this success for the Tar Heels tonight. He does not have to score 30 points again, but he needs to have a solid game. This will not only propel UNC past the Hokies, but also give him and the team confidence to finish the season strong.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Trimble did most of his damage in the paint against the Cardinals, but it may be tougher tonight when he runs into two physical big men in Amani Hansberry and Tobi Lawal. If Trimble can continue his success, then the Tar Heels should cruise past the Hokies.

Protect the paint

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Cardinals were firing left and right from beyond the arc against the Tar Heels, but UNC stuck to its guns and played its game in the paint. The Tar Heels outscored the Cardinals 40-24 in the paint, and that was a key factor in the game.

The Hokies do not have the three-point shooters that the Cardinals do, and they play more down low, as UNC does. It will be a battle in the paint all night. Whichever team protects the paint will come out on top.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

UNC must do just that and contain Hansberry and Lawal. Henri Veesaar and Jarin Stevenson will be massive factors in tonight’s game. Both of those guys will have to lead UNC on both sides of the ball down low.

If UNC can defeat the Hokies, they will turn their heads to Clemson next week. Every game is a must-win from here on out for the Tar Heels.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !