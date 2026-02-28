3 Hokies Who Can Significantly Frustrate UNC

North Carolina will take on Virginia Tech tonight. UNC has found itself in a must-win scenario in the final three games of the regular season if it wants to have a chance at the fourth seed and a double bye in the ACC Tournament.

The Hokies have been a middle-of-the-pack ACC team, with a 7-8 conference record. The Tar Heels are heavily favored in tonight’s matchup. UNC will look to continue its undefeated home record against the Hokies.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Here are three players to watch from Virginia Tech

Amani Hansberry, forward

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Amani Hansberry has been a bright spot in a disappointing season for the Hokies. Hansberry is a West Virginia transfer, where he averaged 9.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Mountaineers. He has significantly improved his averages this season, with 14.7 points and 7.7 rebounds.

Hansberry is a physical 6-foot-8 forward who can also hit the occasional 3-pointer. Jarin Stevenson, Zayden High and Henri Veesaar will all have to be extremely physical tonight to slow down Hansberry.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Ben Hammond, guard

Ben Hammond is a guy that UNC has to keep an eye on. He is averaging 12.6 points a night, but his 3-point shooting ability is where he stands out. Hammond leads the Hokies in 3-point percentage and can rile up the Hokies at any time.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The sophomore guard has significantly improved from his freshman season, and he can scare the Tar Heels if they are not careful. Hammond has hit three or more 3-pointers in a game five times this season.

Tobi Lawal, forward

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Tobi Lawal is another 6-foot-8 forward for the Hokies, and he is a force down low. He averages 11.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. Lawal’s presence in the paint can cause trouble for the Tar Heels.

Veesaar will have to be on all 10 toes all game. The combination of Lawal and Hansberry will cause a physical matchup tonight. The Tar Heels dominated Louisville in the paint in their last game, but tonight it will be a more difficult paint to control.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels have to win all three final games of the season and need help from NC State to reach the fourth seed in the ACC. UNC cannot afford to take the Hokies lightly tonight. Head coach Hubert Davis should have his guys ready to go and beat the Hokies handily tonight. It should be a fun one in Chapel Hill.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images