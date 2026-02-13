North Carolina Takes Massive Hit with Latest Injury News

In the midst of the North Carolina Tar Heels 75-66 loss on Tuesday night against the Miami Hurricanes, freshman forward Caleb Wilson suffered an injury to his left wrist, which prompted him to exit the game for several minutes in the second half.

Wilson would return a wrap on his wrist, causing questions and concerns about exactly what his injury was. While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis did not seem too concerned about the injury, and in his defense, it was not yet known what the specifics of the ailment were.

"There is no situation," Davis said. "Not to my knowledge."

On Thursday, the university released a statement on the latest around Wilson's injury status.

North Carolina's Announcement

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) drives to the basket against Miami Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"University of North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson is out with a fracture in his left hand, an injury he suffered in the first half of Tuesday's game at Miami," the university reported. "X-rays taken during the game were negative, and he returned to play in the second half vs. the Hurricanes, but additional imaging done in Chapel Hill revealed the fracture. The evaluation process is ongoing to determine the timetable for Wilson's return."

What This Means for North Carolina Moving Forward

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels basketball players watch from the bench against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Obviously, this is a devastating blow for the Tar Heels, as Wilson leads the team with 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. The projected top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft has scored double digits in all 24 four games, including 17 20-point performances. Without a doubt, the 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward is North Carolina's best player.

To make matters worse, the Tar Heels have seven games remaining in the regular season, in which of those consist of Louisville, Clemson, and Duke. The Tar Heels would most likely lose each of those games if Wilson misses the rest of the regular season.

How the Tar Heels Will Adapt

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) drives to the basket against Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Replacing Wilson is impossible to do, but head coach Hubert Davis must adjust his lineup accordingly. With the former five-star recruit out for presumably the foreseeable future, expect North Carolina to roll out a starting lineup of Henri Veesaar, Jarin Stevenson, Seth Trimble, Derek Dixon, and Kyan Evans.

Evans could make his return to the starting lineup, but no one, including the Colorado State transfer, wanted it to transpire this way. Projecting Evans as a starter is just an educated guess, but it could be a possibility with Wilson out.

Davis and the players will have to step up in Wilson's absence, and during that time, North Carolina needs to make sure it stays afloat.

For more breaking news on North Carolina, click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !