North Carolina Announces Significant Injury to Superstar Freshman Caleb Wilson

North Carolina’s 75–66 upset defeat at the hands of Miami may not go down as the program’s biggest loss on Tuesday.

Freshman forward Caleb Wilson, a member of college basketball’s star-studded freshman class, briefly left the game with an injury to his left hand. He would return to play after mid-game x-rays were negative, but further imaging revealed a fracture in his hand, the program announced Thursday.

No timeline for Wilson’s return has been announced.

Wilson leads the Tar Heels in scoring (19.8 points per game), rebounds (9.8) and blocks (1.4), and is second on the team with 2.7 assists per game. He is shooting .578/.259/.713 on the season.

The loss to Miami snapped a five game streak of 20-or-more points for Wilson, as he was held to 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting in 26 minutes of action, his lowest playing time since a late December nonconference game against ECU.

In his latest bracket watch update, Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Sweeney has UNC as a No. 4 seed after their dramatic weekend win over rival Duke. In a January NBA draft big board, Sweeney ranked Wilson as his No. 4 prospect.

An extended absence would be a huge blow to the Tar Heels, who were hitting their stride with five consecutive wins before Tuesday’s loss at Miami.

