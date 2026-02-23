Trimble Notes 2 Driving Forces in UNC's Weekend Win

It was a challenging week for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who were shorthanded the last two games without Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar. The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center returned to the starting lineup on Saturday, leading the Tar Heels to a 77-64 win over the Syracuse Orange.

Another veteran player, who was instrumental in North Carolina's victory was guard Seth Trimble. The senior two-guard totaled 13 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals while shooting 5-of-7 from the field.

While speaking with the media during his postgame availability, Trimble discussed several factors in the Tar Heels' win, including his involvement in the second half after a scoreless first half.

Trimble's Thoughts

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Donnie Freeman (1) controls the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

"Decided to play aggressive and stop playing like a little kid," Trimble said. "I wasn't going through the motions, but I was just out there, I wasn't really assertive enough. I was just letting the game go by me, taking it for granted."

"I mean for me, yeah, but I also went to go rebound the ball more, and I was able to get out and start the break," Trimble continued. "Honestly, I just passed up on too many opportunities in the first half. So, you know, it was the probably the same [in the first half], but I was much more aggressive in the second half."

Head Coach Hubert Davis has preached all season that North Carolina's effectiveness on the boards is not solely dependent on Veesaar and Wilson. The veteran guard explained how the team embodied that message on Saturday.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard J.J. Starling (2) drives against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

"It's pretty simple, when we decide to go rebound, we are a really good rebounding team," Trimble said. "I think the second half, just the game in general, guys were involved. I know Luka [Bogavac] had five rebounds in the first half. I think all my rebounds came in the second half. So, when we commit to it, we're really good at it."

The 55-year-old head coach voiced his displeasure with the Tar Heels' effort and fight following their loss against North Carolina State earlier this week. Trimble elaborated on that, and shared his thoughts on the team's response to that challenge.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

"Absolutely, he very much was," Trimble said of how displeased head coach Hubert Davis was with the team's fight in Tuesday night's loss to North Carolina State. "I think you saw that grit in many different aspects. So, just for us to respond, obviously we had a game [against North Carolina State] we' re not happy with, but for us to respond to that was really good."

Heading into the under-12 timeout in the second half, North Carolina and Syracuse were tied at 44. Trimble revealed what the coaching staff's message was to the players in the huddle.

"Asking somebody to set the tone," Trimble said. "That's all they really wanted. They wanted guys to go out there and set the tone. All five of us were committed to that, and we made it happen

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !