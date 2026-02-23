Why North Carolina’s Role Players Will Be Significant Monday
In this story:
The North Carolina Tar Heels are looking to maintain momentum from this weekend's win over the Syracuse when it hosts the Louisville Cardinals at the Dean E. Smith Center on Monday night.
With Caleb Wilson still out of the lineup and Henri Veesaar returning from injury on Saturday, the Tar Heels have had to depend on unlikely contributors. While Veesaar is back in the fold, Wilson could be out for the rest of the regular season with a hand fracture.
With all of that being said, here are predictions for how North Carolina's role players will perform on Monday night.
Luka Bogavac
Stat line prediction: 10 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists
The overseas transfer has picked it up the last eight games, averaging 10.7 points during that span. Bogavac's efficiency from the field will need to carry over against Louisville.
Bogavac has proven to be a consistent scorer, but he can struggle at times with turnovers and forcing contested shots.
Derek Dixon
Stat line prediction: 8 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists
The freshman guard has shot 28.6 percent or worse from the field and has not surpassed seven points in the last four outings. However, Dixon has been able to contribute in other ways, averaging more than four rebounds and three assists per game during that span.
Dixon spoke on his recent struggles, and how he is not allowing that to affect the other areas of the game.
- “Guys are [going to] have bad games, I’m [going to] have bad games,” Dixon said during his postgame availability after the team's win over Pittsburgh. “Didn’t shoot it particularly well tonight… I just tried to impact the game in any way I could, making right reads, making good passes, taking care of the ball and getting on the glass.”
Zayden High
Stat line prediction: 8 points, 10 rebounds, and 1 block
High has been the main benefactor of Veesaar and Wilson being out of the lineup, and that production continued, even with the Arizona transfer back in the starting lineup. The junior forward totaled nine points and 11 rebounds against Syracuse on Saturday.
Earlier this week, head coach Hubert Davis spoke on High's impact since being elevated into the starting lineup for a brief stint.
- "I've been so impressed with Zayden. What he's doing, it's hard," Davis said. "When he started against [Pittsburgh] a week earlier, he was DNP coach's decision against Duke. And then a week later, he's starting, playing 32 minutes. And the last couple games, his production, in terms of scoring, rebounding, and defense, has been real."
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.