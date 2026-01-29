Trimble Shares Unique Perspective on Future of UNC's Home
In this story:
The future of where the North Carolina Tar Heels will be playing has been a popular topic of discussion for the last month or so. There have been plans of either renovating the Dean E. Smith Center or moving into a new arena.
Senior guard Seth Trimble shared his perspective of how the situation should be handled during his meeting with the media on Tuesday.
Trimble's Thoughts
- “You can’t move it. When you think of the University of North Carolina, instantly, what you think of is that gym," Trimble said. "You’re taking the history, you’re taking the impact it has on the campus, you’re taking everything that it does for this university away."
- “So, I think without a doubt, you can’t take it, plus Coach [Roy] Williams has already come out. You’ve got to renovate; Tyler Hansbrough said it," Trimble continued. "So, if they’re saying it, you just [got to] listen to them.”
Trimble is not the only one that thinks the venue should remain the place where Tar Heels basketball games take place.
Hubert Davis' Thoughts
- “I’ve answered that question a couple of times in regard to how much I love the Smith Center,” Davis said. “It being home plate for me and I would assume the other former players, but speaking for myself, it’s not just a place where I played. It’s a place, when I say home plate, it’s a home plate for my life."
- “I can remember every conversation that I had with Coach [Dean] Smith and Coach [Bill] Guthridge and the memories and conversations I had with my teammates all throughout the Smith Center," Davis continued. "It’s a place where, obviously, where I became a Christian and fell in love with my wife. We got married in Chapel Hill and that home plate has always been the Smith Center. That’s a place that I never, ever [as a former player] want it to go.”
Legendary Coach's Thoughts
- “I’m very much in favor of staying here in the Smith Center,” Roy Williams said. “Remodeling, renovating, whatever we need to do. I do not want to go off campus."
- “I was Coach Smith’s assistant for ten years," Williams continued. "We had many discussions about basketball, about life, about the golf course, everything. But I do know, during the conversation about what to get out of this building… that Coach Smith wanted this place on campus. That was his wish. There was no question. And he even told me one day that after he was dead and gone, it was up to me to fight to keep it on campus.”
Continue to keep up with North Carolina by clicking right HERE! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Tar Heels when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.