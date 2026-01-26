Why UNC Overcome Rebounding Struggles in Win Over Virginia

The North Carolina Tar Heels battled back from a 16-point deficit in their 85-80 win over the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. It was a marquee result for the Tar Heels, who has struggled since the start of conference play.

In the first half, the Cavaliers physically dominated the Tar Heels on both ends of the floor, which contributed to North Carolina facing an uphill battle through the first 20 minutes of the game. That was especially apparent when assessing the rebounding department as Virginia outrebounded North Carolina 44-28, including 16-8 on the offensive glass.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis explained the importance of controlling the boards.

Davis' Thoughts

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“I always say rebounding is the number one determining factor of an outcome of a game," Davis said. "They got 16 offensive rebounds, but only 17 second-chance points - 14 of them were in the first half. So, I thought we did a better job of not letting them score when they got offensive rebounds, but we took care of the basketball, and we were really efficient offensively.”

Throughout the season, North Carolina has lost games due to struggles on ending defensive possessions. That appeared to be the case again, especially in the first half, as Virginia would collect multiple offensive rebounds on one possession, which led to the 14 second-chance points the 55-year-old head coach elaborated on.

Davis discussed what his message was to the team at halftime, which has been mindset the entire season.

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Derek Dixon (3) in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“One of the things I kept telling them is in order to win this game, when the ball goes up in the air, or it’s on the ground, those 50/50 loose balls got to be all UNC," Davis said. "Virginia, such a physical, unbelievable team. And in the first half, I felt like they kicked our tail. In the second half, I felt like we met the fight.”

The Tar Heels performance in the second half may have been the best stretch of basketball they have produced all season. North Carolina has been better in the second half than in the first half this season.

As ACC play continues, North Carolina will look to improve its performance early on in games, which could have easily cost it the game on Saturday. Those tendencies will be tested on the road next weekend against Georgia Tech.

For more North Carolina basketball coverage this season, click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !