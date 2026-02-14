Trio of Heels Expected to Step Up in Wilson's Absence

The North Carolina Tar Heels' loss against the Miami Hurricanes was overshadowed by the news the program received on Thursday pertaining to their star freshman .

"University of North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson is out with a fracture in his left hand, an injury he suffered in the first half of Tuesday's game at Miami," the university reported. "X-rays taken during the game were negative, and he returned to play in the second half vs. the Hurricanes, but additional imaging done in Chapel Hill revealed the fracture. The evaluation process is ongoing to determine the timetable for Wilson's return."

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Per the announcement, the former five-star recruit exited Tuesday's game with a hand injury and returned shortly after with a wrap on his left wrist. The initial thought was that Wilson suffered a sprained left wrist, which could be treated and heal relatively quickly. However, as stated in the announcement, there is no timetable for Wilson's return.

With the freshman forward out for the foreseeable future, which three players for the Tar Heels must elevate their play, starting on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Henri Veesaar

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) during the second half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

This is an obvious suggestion, as the Arizona transfer is already averaging 16.4 points, nine rebounds, and two assists per game while shooting 61.5 percent from the field and 44.8 percent from three-point range.

That will need even more apparent moving forward, and without Wilson's threat on the floor, Veesaar will face increased double teams, which could lower his scoring output, but raise his assist numbers.

Jarin Stevenson

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) shoots as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Stevenson returned to the starting lineup on Tuesday, but he has been predominately serving as the small forward when the Tar Heels' lineup is fully assembled. Obviously, that is not the case anymore with the latest developments, and the Alabama transfer will operate as a stretch-four in North Carolina's starting lineup.

The junior forward's three-point shooting is exponentially superior to Wilson's, and that will need to become more apparent to mask the obvious void without Wilson in the rotation.

Seth Trimble

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) and teammates react as Trimble hits the game winning shot in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Since Trimble is the only player on the roster that has suited up for the Tar Heels more than two years, his leadership and impact must be evident. The senior guard was underwhelming against Miami on Tuesday night, shooting 0-of-5 from the field, including 0-of-3 from beyond the arc.

That is simply unacceptable for a player that embodies North Carolina and is someone the freshmen and sophomores look up to. Trimble cannot afford to produce a game like that with Wilson out of the lineup.

