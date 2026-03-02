Heels' 3 Most Exceptional Efforts Against Virginia Tech

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 89-82 on Saturday night at the Dean E. Smith Center, extending their win streak to three games heading into March.

It was an impressive outing for the Tar Heels, who had four players in double digits, while shooting 55.8 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range, and 76.7 percent from the free throw line. Without Caleb Wilson, North Carolina is 4-1, with wins over Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Louisville, and Virgina Tech during that span.

With two games left, the Tar Heels have illustrated that they are not a one-man show, and that was evident on Saturday night in an all-around performance from the team. With all of that being said, here are three players for North Carolina who stood out in the win over Virginia Tech.

Henri Veesaar

Stat line: 26 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) with the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) and forward Tobi Lawal (1) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It was a career high in points for the Arizona transfer, and at the end of the first half, this did not seem like a possibility, as Veesaar had eight points while shooting 3-of-9 from the field in the first 20 minutes.

However, the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center would shoot 8-of-11 from the field in the second half, imposing his will on both ends of the court and propelling North Carolina to the finish line. Veesaar's ability to score at all three levels makes for a daunting task for any defender to slow him down once he establishes a rhythm.

Seth Trimble

Stat line: 20 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) reacts after scoring in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Against Louisville, the senior guard totaled 30 points while shooting 11-of-16 from the field, including 7-of-11 from the free throw line. Trimble followed that with another electrifying performance against Virginia Tech on Saturday night, shooting 7-of-12 from the field and 5-of-8 from the free throw line.

With Wilson out of the lineup , it is evident that Trimble feels the responsibility to set the tone for his teammates by playing with an aggressive mindset and attack opposing defenders off the dribble. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard is playing downhill and applying pressure on opponents' interior defense.

Jonathan Powell

Stat line: 15 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) with the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies guard Jailen Bedford (0) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Powell was exceptional for the Tar Heels, and heading into halftime , was the team's best player in the first half. The sophomore guard's shot-making ability from beyond the arc can be a lethal weapon for North Carolina in the conference and NCAA tournaments.

