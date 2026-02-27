UNC's Veesaar Updates Health, Notes Special Tie with Trimble

The North Carolina Tar Heels are entering an important stretch of their season, including games against Clemson and Duke.

Earlier this week, center Henri Veesaar explained several aspects of the team, including his own health and senior guard Seth Trimble .

Veesaar's Thoughts

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots a three point shot as Louisville Cardinals forward Vangelis Zougris (53) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Arizona transfer missed two games with an undisclosed lower extremity injury, which hampered a Tar Heels' team that was already without Caleb Wilson. Veesaar gave an update on his health and what it meant to return to the lineup.

"Yeah, I feel like I’m ready," Veesaar said. "Sadly, had to miss a couple games, but I feel like that helped my overall body to feel better and get rid of the tedious pain on my foot. But besides that, I’m definitely feeling a lot better."

“But I was a little bit out of shape the last two games because I had missed a little bit of practice," Veesaar continued. "But feel like now I’m building back and I’ll be ready to go for the next one.”

“I feel like now I’m definitely at like 100%," Veesaar said. "I’m able to practice, I’m being able to play games, playing without any pain, so it feels good.”

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) dribbles as Louisville Cardinals guard Kobe Rodgers (11) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Trimble was instrumental in North Carolina's win over Louisville on Monday night, leading the team with 30 points while shooting 11-of-16 from the field. Veesaar praised Trimble while stating that there is not a more deserving player to receive the recognition for an elite performance.

“I feel like he’s the most rewarding guy ever, like we talked about the Duke game, and there’s not a better guy to get that last shot, he deserved it," Veesaar said. "He’s a four-year player in this new era, being at the same school. He’s put so much blood, sweat, and tears into this program. Just his hard work every day, him being able to get that shot, I was so happy for him."

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrate during a timeout against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

“And I feel like now that Caleb [Wilson] has been out, he’s definitely been more of the go-to guy, and he’s had a lot more opportunities," Veesaar continued. "I feel like he flipped a switch in the second half of Syracuse and that kind of just carried over, because he started being more aggressive, getting downhill, and that carried over into the next game."

“Obviously everybody knows he had 30 points, but just seeing the way he played and the aggression he did it on both sides of the court, not just offensively, but also defensively, he’s a monster," Veesaar said. "So, him being able to do that elevates us as a team to a different level.”

