10 Things Belichick Said After UNC's Overtime Loss to Virginia

UNC Football Head Coach Bill Belichick met with the media following the team's 17-16 OT loss versus 16th-ranked Virginia.

Grant Chachere

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium.
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick met with the media Saturday afternoon at the Kenan Football Center following the Tar Heels’ 17-16 overtime loss to Virginia.

The video of the full press conference along with a partial transcript are below.

On overall defense...

UNC
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Isaiah Johnson (94) sacks Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) in the second quarer at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Yeah, 40 points a game, 200 yards rushing or whatever. But in the end, we just came up a little bit short today. It was a good effort by a lot of a lot of areas.

But in the end, just not quite enough. I mean, we gave up two red-area touchdowns, so something we could have done a little better there. We played a very competitive team.

On importance of seeing production from the practice field start to carry over to the field on gamedays...

UNC
North Carolina running onto the field before its game against Clemson on Oct. 4, 2025. / UNC Athletic Communications

Again, we've been getting better everyday and every week. I don't know, I can't put a percentage on it.

On what led to the decision to go for two at the end versus trying to extend the game...

UN
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers players celebrate after stopping North Carolina Tar Heels short of the goal line on a two point try to win in overtime at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Just trying to win the game.

On redzone turnovers...

Bill Belichick
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick leaves the field after losing to Virginia in overtime at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

We've got to eliminate those. No doubt about it. Number one problem. Got to eliminate those.

On how WR Madrid Tucker go from hardly playing to being heavily targeted...

UNC
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers safety Antonio Clary (0) intercepts a pass intended for North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Madrid Tucker (86) as cornerback Emmanuel Karnley (19) helps defend near the end of the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

A lot of these guys have gotten better. There's a number of players that have gotten more playing time through the course of the last few weeks. You earn that playing time through your practice opportunities and showing your coaches and teammates that you're ready to go. They're all earned."

On specific improvements UNC has made...

I mean, every game is different. So just keep getting better at everything we do. Keep working harder at the fundamentals, techniques, communication, and execution.

On whether there was a concerted effort to establish the passing game early on...

Gio Lopez
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) warms up before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

I wouldn't say a concerted effort, but we try to be balanced. In the end, we probably ran the ball a little more than we threw it. We had a decent amount of success at both, but really not enough; we only scored 10 points. They only scored 10 points. Neither team was an offensive juggernaut out there today.

But we try to keep it all balanced. We gained a lot of yards. We just couldn't score: missed field goal, interception in the red area, we turned the ball over three times inside the five yard line. That's not good."

On Melkart Abou-Jaode ...

UNC
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

He's one of our hardest-working guys. He's continued to improve since the day he got here. He works hard in the weight room, on the practice field on his fundamentals, and on film study and preparation for the game. So it was great to see him have that production."

On what Virginia did defensively to slow down the passing attack in the second half ...

UNC
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) celelbrates with wide receiver Jayden Thomas (8) and center Drake Metcalf (60) after scoring a touchdown in overtime at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

We didn't convert as much on third down in the second half, so we didn't run as many plays. They basically did the same thing in the second half that they did in the first half."

Do you feel like this is a point in the year where you can identify the best fits for personnel on gamedays?

UN
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Isaiah Johnson (94) celebrtates with defensive tackle D'Antre Robinson (6) after making a sack in the second quarer at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Yeah, we've spent more time with these guys. But everybody's improving. Some guys are improving and are going to get more play time, or be used in different roles as we see ways for them to help the team and be productive. So it's evolving. Some of it is players improving, some of it is identifying things that guys can do to help us. It's a combination."

