What UNC Needs From Bench Against Virginia

The North Carolina Tar Heels are coming off an impressive 91-69 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Wednesday night. While the outing was a positive performance, Saturday's challenge on the road against the Virginia Cavaliers will be a different animal for the Tar Heels.

Notre Dame had lost four consecutive games heading into the contest against North Carolina. Meanwhile, Virginia has won five straight games, including victories over Stanford, Louisville, and SMU during that span.

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) and forward Jonathan Powell (11) react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wednesday was an opportunity for North Carolina's bench to build confidence and establish a rhythm heading into this weekend's top-25 matchup.

Will the Tar Heels' second unit be able to replicate its success from Wednesday night and push North Carolina over the finish line against Virginia?

Luka Bogavac

Stat line prediction: 8 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) with the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Logan Imes (2) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Bogavac continues to experience ebbs and flows within games, and with this contest taking place on the road, it is tough to envision the overseas transfer producing a noticeable output.

Nevertheless, Bogavac can prove to be a pivotal piece in this contest, as the Tar Heels will need perimeter scoring to leave Virginia with a win.

Kyan Evans

Stat line prediction: 5 points and 2 assists

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) dribbles against California Golden Bears guard Semetri (TT) Carr (left) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Evans caught fire against Notre Dame, shooting 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. However, whenever the Colorado State transfer produces a solid outing, the next game he struggles.

There is a strong possibility of that occurring, as North Carolina will be on the road this weekend. This has happened before, as Evans scored 15 points against Florida State at the Dean E. Smith Center. The following game, against SMU, the junior guard recorded three points and one assists on two shot attempts.

Jaydon Young

Stat line prediction: 5 points and 2 assists

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jaydon Young (4) reacts during the second half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Young was inserted into the starting lineup on Wednesday night, and after jumping out of the gates with three points, two rebounds, and one assist, it seemed like he could be a regular starter.

However, it was short-lived, as the junior guard recorded one rebound the rest of the way. It appears that head coach Hubert Davis is altering his starting five based on specific matchups. Young could end up in the starting lineup, but based on his performance and the fact that the Cavaliers can match the Tar Heels' frontcourt size, I expect Young to be used sparingly on Saturday.

Jonathan Powell

Stat line prediction: 5 points and 2 rebounds

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Braeden Shrewsberry (11) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) defends and forward Carson Towt (33) sets a pick in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Powell has played at least 11 minutes in each of the last two games, and that could transpire again on Saturday. However, it may not amount to much production, as the sophomore forward has been hit or miss.

To keep up with North Carolina's fast-paced news, click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !