North Carolina's Top Performances in Win Over Clemson

The North Carolina Tar Heels exited senior night with a gravitational win over the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center. It was a slugfest, as both teams struggled to create any significant separation, with both defenses dominating the tempo of the game.

It was a disappointing night for senior Seth Trimble, who totaled nine points while shooting 2-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-4 from three-point range. Nevertheless, the Tar Heels picked up an important win, which also clinched an undefeated record of 18-0 at home this season. North Carolina will face the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor on Saturday night.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) drives during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

With all of that being said, here are three players who stood out for the Tar Heels in their monumental victory on Tuesday night.

Luka Bogavac

Stat line: 20 points, 3 assists, and 1 rebound

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) celebrates after a three point basket against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Despite it being North Carolina's senior night, the team came out extremely flat in the first half, mustering only 27 points in the first 20 minutes. Bogavac came off the bench and scored only three points during that span.

However, the overseas transfer took over the game in the second half, connecting on 5-of-9 threes during that span, hitting timely shots down the stretch. At one point, head coach Hubert Davis was dialing up plays specifically for Bogavac, and the junior guard delivered, pushing North Carolina over the finish line in the final five minutes.

Bogavac has been an up-and-down player this season, but he is playing his best basketball at the perfect time with the conference and NCAA tournaments around the corner.

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) drives to the basket during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Henri Veesaar

Stat line: 13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 block

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Efrem Johnson (4) shoots against North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center battled foul trouble throughout the game, eventually fouling out with less than a minute in the game. Veesaar picked up two early fouls, magnifying his importance, as the Tar Heels failed to record one field goal in the four minutes the Arizona transfer spent on the bench.

It was not Veesaar's best defensive performance, as RJ Godfrey recorded 22 points and nine rebounds, while shooting 10-of-12 from the field. However, the junior center's ability to score at all three levels is vastly impressive.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) drives against Syracuse Orange forward Ibrahim Souare (10) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Jarin Stevenson

Stat line: 9 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) blocks the shot from Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Stevenson had an opportunity to record a double-double, but missed the front end of a one-and-one late in the game. Regardless, he was instrumental in the win, coming up with clutch rebounds in the final seconds of the game. His ability to impact the game in a multitude of ways is evident every outing.

