Why Hubert Davis Sees Caleb Wilson’s Leadership Growing

Since the start of conference play, the North Carolina Tar Heels have struggled with consistency, opening up with a 3-3 record against ACC opposition. Going .500 in the first six conference games has the Tar Heels behind the eight ball, as they are currently tied in seventh place in the ACC with four other teams, including Stanford and SMU, which have each beaten North Carolina this month.

On Wednesday night, the Tar Heels snapped a two-game losing streak, defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 91-69 at the Dean E. Smith Center. Freshman forward Caleb Wilson was the catalyst in the victory, finishing the game with 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists, one block, and one steal while shooting 8-of-11 from the field.

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson has led the team in points (19.8), rebounds (10.8), steals (1.6), and blocks (1.4) this season. While his on-court production suggests that he is one of the team's leaders, his growth in vocalizing has also highlighted his role as a leader.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis explained how Wilson has developed in that department.

Davis' Thoughts

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Carson Towt (33) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"We spent some time together the last couple days in my office," Davis said. "It's different now. When I was in school, I maybe said one word my freshman year, maybe five my sophomore year. Everything was built on seniority."

With player movement in the transfer portal and elite talents declaring for the draft after their freshman year, there is a lack of continuity. Players now have to develop those leadership skills instantly.

"Everything's different now. People go to the NBA after one year, the transfer portal," Davis said. "One of the things that I encourage everyone is to be a leader within their own personality. It doesn't matter what classification you are. I don't care if you're a freshman, walk-on, senior, starter, or don't get any minutes."

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The 55-year-old head coach values his players utilizing communication. Davis believes that has raised Wilson's game, which has benefited the team in the process.

"I want guys to speak up. I want guys to be leaders. I've enjoyed Caleb [Wilson] being more vocal the last three days," Davis said. "I think it's really ignited our team. He has a personality that encourages guys. He's a great teammate. He lights up the room every time he steps in it, and now that he's using his voice, it's really motivating guys in a good way."

Wilson will continue to demonstrate that, as North Carolina travel to Jones Arena in a top-25 matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday.

To keep up with North Carolina coverage, click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !