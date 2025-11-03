UNC Women’s Basketball Schedule Breakdown: Florida State Matchup Preview
UNC women's basketball will play against Florida State on Sunday, January 18, following contests against Stanford, Notre Dame and Miami. The game will take place in Tallahassee, Florida and will be shown on The CW. The Tar Heels are 22-14 overall against the Seminoles, holding a home and away record of 10-7. Its conference record sits at 20-14, per GoHeels.
Over the last 10 matchups, UNC has a record of 2-8. Its largest margin of victory being a 30-point victory, which came on February 4, 2002, as the scoreboard showed 93-63 by the end of the contest. The smallest margin is four points as North Carolina won on March 7 of this year, 60-56, during the ACC Tournament. UNC has score 2,675 points in total, averaging 74 a game.
In the last outing between these two programs, head coach Courtney Banghart's team was led by four players who entered double-figures: Alyssa Ustby, Lexi Donarski, Reniya Kelly and Indya Nivar. Ustby and Donarski scored 12 points each with Kelly and Nivar recording 11 and 10 a piece, respectively.
Maria Gakdeng, Lanie Grant and Blanca Thomas also entered the scoring column, too. Banghart's squad shot 24-74 from the field and 5-14 from beyond the arc, while converting 7-12 from the charity stripe. It grabbed 53 rebounds and accounted for 12 assists in the process, too.
2024-2025 Season for Florida State
The Seminoles, head coached by Brooke Wyckoff, completed last season with a record of 24-9, going 13-5 in the ACC. Florida State went 13-3 at home, 7-4 on the road and 4-2 on neutral courts. FSU earned wins against Florida A&M, Samford University, North Carolina Central, Florida, Texas Tech, Missouri State and more.
On the other hand, it lost to Illinois, Tennessee, Stanford, California, NC State, Louisville and others programs. North Carolina's season ended during the Round of 32 against 10-seeded LSU — with the Tigers winning, 101-71.
Wyckoff's team had four players average double-figures from the beginning to the end of the year: Ta'Niya Latson, Makayla Timpson, O'Mariah Gordon and Sydney Bowles. Latson led the way with 25.2 points, four rebounds and four assists. Timpson had 17 points, 10 rebounds and an assist.
Gordon added on 15 points, three rebounds and three assists, while Bowles contributed with 10 points, three rebounds and an assist, too. The team collectively scored 86 points per game along with grabbing 40 rebounds as well.
