Courtney Banghart’s Ability to Keep Players Despite Transfer Portal Era
The world of college athletics is growing every day, and the introduction of NIL and the ease with which players can transfer has made the sport significantly more challenging for coaches and programs to maintain continuity from season to season.
For North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart, entering her seventh season with the program this fall, she has managed to keep players around in Chapel Hill a bit longer than one year.
- “Yeah, I think sometimes the transfer portal allows you to get excited about your team for like, the three months that the transfer portal is alive," said Banghart in response to roster retention at the 2025 ACC Tipoff.
- "And I think you got to remember our job is still titled head coach, right? My job is to coach, mentor, teach, and so when a kid looks at me in the eye and says, I want to come, I want to play for you, and I want to wear Carolina, my job is to make sure they're developed, right?"
- "And so we trust our recruiting, whether it's through the portal or through high school, and we get them better, and their progression, I think, is really fun for our fans to see, and I think you'll see some of the progression of our talent from a year ago this year.”
The Tar Heels welcome two new transfers for the 2025-2026 campaign: Louisville forward Nyla Harris and UCLA guard Elina Aarnisalo, who are capable of helping Banghart and the team right away as impact players.
North Carolina is coming off a loss to the Duke Blue Devils in the Sweet 16, ending its March Madness run, but a rejuvenated roster (similar to men's basketball) puts them right back in the discussion to have another eventful postseason once more.
The Continuity Will Help in the Long-Run for Banghart, Tar Heels
Indya Nivar, a senior guard, and Reniya Kelly, a junior guard, represented UNC alongside Banghart at the 2025 ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, North Carolina. And those two a prime examples of Banghart being able to keep players around within the program. Below are other names to return to the team from last season:
- Sophomore Lanie Grant
- Sophomore Jordan Zubich
- Sophomore Blanca Thomas
- Redshirt-sophomore Laila Hull
- Redshirt-sophomore Ciera Toomey
- Junior Sydney Barker
This women's basketball team will have experience on its side and part of that is due to Banghart's ability to help develop players into the best versions of themselves.
