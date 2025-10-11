All Tar Heels

Courtney Banghart’s Ability to Keep Players Despite Transfer Portal Era

In a world where players can come and go after a single season in college athletics, North Carolina head coach has managed to retain players for the UNC women's basketball program.

Jeremiah Artacho

North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart at the 2025 ACC Tipoff
North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart at the 2025 ACC Tipoff / Nell Redmond/theACC.com
In this story:

The world of college athletics is growing every day, and the introduction of NIL and the ease with which players can transfer has made the sport significantly more challenging for coaches and programs to maintain continuity from season to season.

For North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart, entering her seventh season with the program this fall, she has managed to keep players around in Chapel Hill a bit longer than one year.

UNC
North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart at the 2025 ACC Tipoff / Nell Redmond/theACC.com
  • “Yeah, I think sometimes the transfer portal allows you to get excited about your team for like, the three months that the transfer portal is alive," said Banghart in response to roster retention at the 2025 ACC Tipoff.
  • "And I think you got to remember our job is still titled head coach, right? My job is to coach, mentor, teach, and so when a kid looks at me in the eye and says, I want to come, I want to play for you, and I want to wear Carolina, my job is to make sure they're developed, right?"
  • "And so we trust our recruiting, whether it's through the portal or through high school, and we get them better, and their progression, I think, is really fun for our fans to see, and I think you'll see some of the progression of our talent from a year ago this year.”
Courtney Banghart
Head coach Courtney Banghart at the 2025 ACC Tipoff / Nell Redmond/theACC.com

The Tar Heels welcome two new transfers for the 2025-2026 campaign: Louisville forward Nyla Harris and UCLA guard Elina Aarnisalo, who are capable of helping Banghart and the team right away as impact players.

North Carolina is coming off a loss to the Duke Blue Devils in the Sweet 16, ending its March Madness run, but a rejuvenated roster (similar to men's basketball) puts them right back in the discussion to have another eventful postseason once more.

Mar 27, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; UNC Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart talks with the media before her team works out during practice day at Legacy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Continuity Will Help in the Long-Run for Banghart, Tar Heels

Indya Nivar, a senior guard, and Reniya Kelly, a junior guard, represented UNC alongside Banghart at the 2025 ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, North Carolina. And those two a prime examples of Banghart being able to keep players around within the program. Below are other names to return to the team from last season:

  • Sophomore Lanie Grant
  • Sophomore Jordan Zubich
  • Sophomore Blanca Thomas
  • Redshirt-sophomore Laila Hull
  • Redshirt-sophomore Ciera Toomey
  • Junior Sydney Barker
UNC
North Carolina head coacgh Courtney Banghart with players Reniya Kelly and Indya Nivar at the ACC Tipoff on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. / Nell Redmond/theACC.com

This women's basketball team will have experience on its side and part of that is due to Banghart's ability to help develop players into the best versions of themselves.

Please follow us on X when you click right here!

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!

feed

Published
Jeremiah Artacho
JEREMIAH ARTACHO

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.