UNC Women’s Basketball Schedule Breakdown: Georgia Tech Matchup Preview
UNC women's basketball is 30-15 overall against Georgia Tech. It holds a 15-5 record against the Yellowjackets at home, while boasting an 11-9 win-loss ratio. During conference play, the Tar Heels are 26-14. However, they are looking to redeem their loss from the 2023-2024 season, when head coach Courtney Banghart's team lost on December 15, 2024.
Over the last 10 games, North Carolina is 7-3 dating from February, 16, 2017 to December 15, 2024. The largest margin of victory for the program is 44 points, as it won 78-31 on January 18, 2007. The smallest margin of victory is a single point, where UNC slid by Georgia Tech, 91-90, on January 31, 2019.
In total, North Carolina has scored 3,289 points, while averaging 73 per contest. In the last meeting between these schools, Banghart's team lost, 82-76, inside Carmichael Arena. Maria Gakdeng had 21 points to lead the team along with six rebounds. Indya Nivar had 16 points and three rebounds. Lexi Donarski and Reniya Kelly added 15 points apiece as well.
Grace Townsend, Alyssa Ustby, Trayanna Crisp and Lanie Grant added on to the final point total, too. As an entire roster, it shot 27-60 from the field, 9-29 from three and 13-21 at the free throw line. It grabbed 24 rebounds and passed 17 assists, but finished the contest with 17 turnovers in the process.
The Yellowjackets were led by Tonie Morgan who scored 23 points and had two rebounds and four assists. Dani Carnegie, Kara Dunn, Kayla Blackshear and Zoesha Smith scored in the double-figures as well. Overall, Georgia Tech shot 30-58 from the field, 6-20 from beyond the arc and 16-18 at the charity stripe.
Georgia Tech's 2024-2025 Campaign
Georgia Tech completed last year with a 22-11 record, standing at 9-9 in ACC play. Head coach Karen Blair's team went 14-4 at home, 5-5 on the road and 3-2 in neutral settings. It found wins against Winthrop, Georgia State, West Georgia, Georgia, South Dakota State, Oregon, Florida A&M and more.
However, it lost some of its games against Virginia Tech, Louisville, Notre Dame, Duke, Clemson, NC State, Florida State.
Kara Dunn averaged 15 points, four rebounds and an assist, while shooting 44.6 percent of her shots from the field and 29.9 percent from beyond the arc. Dunn made 78.2 percent of her attempts at the free throw line.
Tonie Morgan and Dani Carnegie were in the double-figure range as well with 13 points and 12 points a game, respectively.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!