North Carolina vs. TCU Live Game Thread
The wait is finally over as North Carolina will take on TCU on Monday night at 8 p.m.
The game against TCU marks Bill Belichick’s collegiate coaching debut. Belichick has never coached at the college level, either as an assistant or a head coach. He won six Super Bowls as head coach of the New England Patriots, but you probably already knew that.
The 2025 roster features 38 returners and 70 newcomers, including 40 transfers and 30 true freshmen. The most notable newcomer is starting quarterback Gio Lopez completed 66 percent of his passes last season, throwing for 2,559 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 games. He also rushed for 463 yards and scored seven more times on the ground.
TCU is coming off of a 9-4 record and a victory in the New Mexico Bowl. The Horned Frogs are led by Sonny Dykes, who is 27-13 and is in his fourth season on the job. He led TCU in the 2023 College Football Playoff where they defeated Michigan in the FIesta Bowl before ultimately losing to Georgia in the national championship game.
The Horned Frogs return starting quarterback Josh Hoover, an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection in 2024, who set TCU’s single-season passing record with 3,949 yards.
Since 2000, TCU has compiled a 220-95 record, won seven conference championships — including titles in the WAC, Conference USA, Mountain West (four), and Big 12 — and appeared in four BCS/New Year’s Six bowls. The program also reached the national title game in 2022 and has posted ten 11-win seasons, compared to just one for North Carolina in that span.
This year’s matchup begins a two-game series between the programs, with next year’s game taking place at the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic, in Dublin, Ireland.
Friday's game is set for 8 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN. Be sure to follow along with our live game thread for updates throughout the contest.
Start of the 1st Quarter
Be sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter), and don’t forget to like our page on Facebook!