Key Observations from UNC's Last Fall Camp Media Availability
North Carolina coach Bill Belichick met with the press Wednesday at the Kenan Football Center and everyone go to see the Tar Heels practice for the final time during fall camp in front of the media.
It marked the fourth time the six-time Super Bowl champion had spoken with the media since training camp opened Aug. 2. UNC shifted to afternoon practice sessions this week following the start of fall semester classes. The change comes with the Tar Heels set to host TCU in one of the most highly anticipated season openers in program history in less than two weeks.
Here are the key takeaways from my observations of UNC’s practice today.
Notable Abscences
Offensive linemen Auston Blaske and Christo Kelly were not visible today at the Koman Practice Complex. Blaske, of course, is out for at least the first month of the season due to a broken foot. Kelly, on the other hand, suffered a foot injury a few days beforehand.
The Offensive Line is Starting to Shape Up
The biggest upset in the position battles throughout fall camp has been true freshman Eidan Buchanan. The 6-foot-9, 330-pound true freshman from Maryland has been taking snaps at left tackle, beating out veterans such as Trevyon Green and Will O'Steen. Buchanan was a late addition as he flipped his commitment from West Virginia to North Carolina back in the spring.
With Blaske and Kelly out, Rice transfer Chad Lindbergh stpped in at center. Rounding out the rest of the first team offensive line included Aidan Banfield, South carolina transfer Jakai Moore and Troy transfer Daniel King (right guard).
For the second team offensive line, Prairie View A&M transfer William Boone (left tackle), Jacksonville State transfer Will O’Steen (left guard), Bo Burkes (center), Alabama transfer Miles McVay (right guard) and Trevyon Green (right tackle). Green is a returning starter from last season who started at right tackle for the Tar Heels last season.
What Were the QBs Up to?
Gio Lopez and Max Johnson took turns under center during blocking sled drills, though neither threw a pass. Lopez worked alongside the first-team offensive line, while Johnson lined up with the second team. While the battle is still ongoing, Lopez is the clear starter at quarterback.
True freshmen quarterbacks Bryce Baker and Au’Tori Newkirk took part ball-security drills with the running backs.
What Was Belichick Up To?
“Grandpa Bill,” was spotted on the sidelines playing with his grandchildren as the media arrived at the Koman Practice Complex. It wasn’t exactly a “bring your family to work” day—though it might have looked like one—as the kids were actually the children of his oldest son, Steve, UNC’s defensive coordinator.
Be sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter), and don’t forget to like our page on Facebook!