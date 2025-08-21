All Tar Heels

Key Observations from UNC's Last Fall Camp Media Availability

Key takeaways from UNC’s final fall camp media availability, including player updates and Belichick insights.

Grant Chachere

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina On SI
In this story:

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick met with the press Wednesday at the Kenan Football Center and everyone go to see the Tar Heels practice for the final time during fall camp in front of the media.

It marked the fourth time the six-time Super Bowl champion had spoken with the media since training camp opened Aug. 2. UNC shifted to afternoon practice sessions this week following the start of fall semester classes. The change comes with the Tar Heels set to host TCU in one of the most highly anticipated season openers in program history in less than two weeks.

Here are the key takeaways from my observations of UNC’s practice today.

Notable Abscences

UNC
North Carolina offensive lineman Austin Blaske / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Offensive linemen Auston Blaske and Christo Kelly were not visible today at the Koman Practice Complex. Blaske, of course, is out for at least the first month of the season due to a broken foot. Kelly, on the other hand, suffered a foot injury a few days beforehand.

The Offensive Line is Starting to Shape Up

UNC
Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina On SI

The biggest upset in the position battles throughout fall camp has been true freshman Eidan Buchanan. The 6-foot-9, 330-pound true freshman from Maryland has been taking snaps at left tackle, beating out veterans such as Trevyon Green and Will O'Steen. Buchanan was a late addition as he flipped his commitment from West Virginia to North Carolina back in the spring.

With Blaske and Kelly out, Rice transfer Chad Lindbergh stpped in at center. Rounding out the rest of the first team offensive line included Aidan Banfield, South carolina transfer Jakai Moore and Troy transfer Daniel King (right guard).

For the second team offensive line, Prairie View A&M transfer William Boone (left tackle), Jacksonville State transfer Will O’Steen (left guard), Bo Burkes (center), Alabama transfer Miles McVay (right guard) and Trevyon Green (right tackle). Green is a returning starter from last season who started at right tackle for the Tar Heels last season.

What Were the QBs Up to?

UNC
Gio Lopez / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina On SI

Gio Lopez and Max Johnson took turns under center during blocking sled drills, though neither threw a pass. Lopez worked alongside the first-team offensive line, while Johnson lined up with the second team. While the battle is still ongoing, Lopez is the clear starter at quarterback.

True freshmen quarterbacks Bryce Baker and Au’Tori Newkirk took part ball-security drills with the running backs.

What Was Belichick Up To?

UNC
Bill Belichick / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina On SI

“Grandpa Bill,” was spotted on the sidelines playing with his grandchildren as the media arrived at the Koman Practice Complex. It wasn’t exactly a “bring your family to work” day—though it might have looked like one—as the kids were actually the children of his oldest son, Steve, UNC’s defensive coordinator.

Be sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter), and don’t forget to like our page on Facebook!

feed

Published
Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.