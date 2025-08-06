All Tar Heels

Official Non-Conference Schedule for UNC Women’s Basketball

Who will Courtney Banghart and the Tar Heels compete against during the non-conference schedule?

Jeremiah Artacho

Nov 25, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart celebrates with the Battle4Atlantis trophy after the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The news has officially came out.

The UNC women's basketball non-conference schedule has been released, featuring plenty of highly competitive games facing starting with the South Carolina Gamecocks on October 30 for an exhibition contest. The Tar Heels will also have opportunities to take on two Final Four teams from this year's NCAAT, with the UCLA Bruins and the Texas Longhorns on November 13 and December 4.

Here is the schedule as written on GoHeels as the season officially starts on November 3 (same day as the men's basketball team):

"2025-26 North Carolina Women's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule
Oct. 30 – vs. South Carolina (Exhibition / Atlanta, Ga.)
Nov. 3 – NC Central (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
Nov. 6 – Elon (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
Nov. 13 – vs. UCLA (WBCA Challenge / Las Vegas, Nev.)
Nov. 15 – vs. Fairfield (WBCA Challenge / Las Vegas, Nev.)
Nov. 20 – at North Carolina A&T (Greensboro, N.C.)
Nov. 23 – UNCG (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
Nov. 27-29 – Cancun Challenge (Cancun, Mexico)
Dec. 4 – at Texas (ACC/SEC Challenge / Austin, Texas)
Dec. 7 – Boston University (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
Dec. 17 – UNCW (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
Dec. 21 – Charleston Southern (Chapel Hill, N.C.)"

Courtney Banghar
Nov 25, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart reacts during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Nyla Brooks, Taliyah Henderson, and Taissa Quieroz are filling in as the freshmen of this squad as Head Coach Courtney Banghart is going into her seventh season in Chapel Hill. Sophomore Lanie Grant will be important to the team's success, along with UCLA transfer Elina Aarnisalo, who is expected to have a big impact right away.

North Carolina faced Duke in the Sweet 16, but did not do enough to move on to the Elite 8 or perhaps the ultimate goal of winning the national championship. This upcoming roster will be missing four key seniors as Alyssa Utsby, Maria Gakdeng, Lexi Donarski and Grace Townsend have closed the chapter on their collegiate career. But a new trio of Tar Heels plus transfers start theirs and Coach Banghart will have to lead a group filled with variety and star talent.

There are still ways to go until this roster gets its feet wet against the national championship runner-up, but in the meantime, UNC will get to continue gelling with one another, whether it's on the parquet or off of it, and fine-tune the chemistry that can set them over the top.

