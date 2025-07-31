‘The Kid Is So Athletic’: Courtney Banghart on Freshman Forward
Taliyah Henderson, who stands at six feet, played for Canada during the FIBA U18 Women's Americup Colombia 2024 last summer. Born on October 17, 2006, Henderson averaged 9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists, which ranked 20th, 16th, and 34th in each category, respectively, per FIBA.
The forward had two standout games out of all six contests Team Canada took part in. On June 19, 2024. She scored 16 points on 60% from the field to go with six rebounds (including one offensive) and three assists. Two days later, she scored 17 points on 40% shooting overall and even connected on one of her four three-point attempts, in addition to having nine rebounds — nearly notching a double-double.
Head coach Courtney Banghart spoke to the media on Tuesday, July 29, and shared her thoughts on the freshman:
"Taliyah Henderson would have been a McDonald's [All-American], but she was hurt, so you can't be hurt and be that. She picked up a late UConn offer because the kid is so athletic. She makes Alyssa [Utsby] look at times slow, she's incredibly dynamic, she's very bouncy. She's probably a bit ahead athletically ... she's a pretty darn good basketball player. She can really shoot it, rebounds out of her area really well."
The losses of Alyssa Utsby, Lexi Donarski, Maria Gakdeng, and Grace Townsend have left big shoes to fill in for the current roster of Tar Heels. However, given Henderson's size and athletic ability, her head coach may be able to fill in what has been lost.
Everything remains to be seen, of course, and the season gets underway with an exhibition game against 2024 national championship runner-ups, the South Carolina Gamecocks. This matchup will be a great test, not only for Henderson but for fellow freshman Nyla Brooks, a McDonald's All-American, as well as Taissa Queiroz, who is an early enrollee and is set to make her debut this coming fall. It all happens on October 30 inside State Farm Arena, the home of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks.
Between and now the first tune up before the 2025-2026 campaign begins, there is still a lot left to be done for Coach Banghart and her staff. The Gamecocks will be a great test, but not an easy one at that.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!