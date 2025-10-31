UNC Among Top 5 To Flip Four-Star Florida RB
While he became a Gator back on June 13, four-star running back Carsyn Baker still has a chance to join the Tar Heels. North Carolina is one of many teams still in pursuit of the 6' 195-pound running back out of Georgia.
Baker, who currently plays for Langston Hughes in Fairburn, GA, is a top-tier running back in the Class of 2026. Florida's ongoing struggles continue to put him in a position where he has to ask himself if that's a team he truly sees himself with.
Ultimately, UNC was named one of five teams in the running to flip his recruitment. While it won't be easy, Baker already visited another school which could be something that the Tar Heels look to replicate.
UNC's Attempt To Flip Baker
It's been roughly four and a half months since Baker pledged his commitment to Florida, but that doesn't mean he's forced to play for the Gators. Billy Napier is no longer the head coach, and if that's someone Baker had a strong connection with, he may no longer see himself as a key part of Florida's future.
Even though UNC's football team has struggled this season, head coach Bill Belichick has done a fantastic job of shutting out the noise. No matter what people are talking about in terms of a buyout or negotiations, he's remained dead-set on bringing this team to the promised land.
2-5 is far from pretty to look at, but the Tar Heels' Class of 2026 is what it's all about. They inch closer to 40 commitments, a number that is among the most in the nation. They have a Top 15 recruiting class, one that would love the addition of Baker.
The Odds Of Baker Becoming a Tar Heel
At this point, it seems like UNC is still at a disadvantage. Baker is coming off a visit with Georgia Tech, a team that immediately finds itself at the top of his list. Staying close to home is something that a ton of recruits take to heart, and that advantage is something North Carolina can't take away from the Yellow Jackets.
That said, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong wrote, "Rivals is hearing that North Carolina and Kentucky are other contenders. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Baker in Chapel Hill or Lexington before the season’s end."
The main way for UNC to win over Baker is by setting up a visit. The season may be winding down, but the Tar Heels still have home games on November 8 against Stanford and November 22 against Duke. As long as they're able to bring in Baker for either of those games, they'll be a frontrunner to flip him as he potentially looks to escape Florida.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!