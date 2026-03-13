3 Key Takeaways From UNC's Loss To Clemson

The North Carolina Tar Heels headed home from the 2026 ACC Tournament early, as the 4-seed Tar Heels were defeated by 5-seed Clemson 80-79 in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals on Thursday. Clemson will face 1-seed Duke in the ACC Tournament Semifinals on Friday night.

Hubert Davis' club clearly felt the absence of star rookie forward Caleb Wilson , who saw his freshman year cut short due to a broken thumb that required surgery. The Tar Heels' depth was already an issue, and Wilson's injuries amplify that even more.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) on defense against Clemson Tigers guard Ace Buckner (21) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

North Carolina will now enter the NCAA Tournament on a two-game skid, as the Heels fell to Duke 76-61 at Cameron Indoor Stadium to close the regular season. Additionally, there are a ton of adjustments for Davis and his staff to make.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, North Carolina now has to adapt with Wilson on the bench. It's struggled to get consistent backcourt production all season, and that will have to change if the Tar Heels hope to make any sort of postseason run.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis points to his team during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Here are three key takeaways from UNC's loss to Clemson.

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) celebrates after a three point basket against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Depth Is a Major Issue

North Carolina lacks true depth in general, but without Wilson, that becomes even more of a factor. The Heels found themselves in a scoring rut in the second half, and if the bench continues to lack offensive production, UNC's NCAA Tournament run won't last long.

Against Clemson, the Tar Heels' bench unit combined for just five points on 2-of-8 (25%) shooting from the floor in 35 total minutes. In the Heels' regular-season finale defeat to the Blue Devils, their bench tallied a mere seven points on 3-of-11 (27.3%) shooting in 42 total minutes.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) handles the ball during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

In the NCAA Tournament, benches matter. If UNC can't get more from its guys off the bench, winning multiple games in a row will be difficult.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies center Antonio Dorn (77) and North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) fight for position in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Henri Veesaar Can Carry the Load

The frontcourt duo of Henri Veesaar and Wilson was one of the most productive in college basketball up until the rookie's injury. However, Veesaar showed he can be a leader in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals.

Against Clemson, the junior went for a game-high 28 points to go along with 17 rebounds and two blocks on 10-of-16 (62.5%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-6 (50%) shooting from three.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) passes the ball defended by Clemson Tigers guard Jestin Porter (1) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Obviously, Veesaar will need contributions from others, but he proved he can carry the load offensively.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Three-Point Defense Has To Improve

Even with Wilson's absence, North Carolina won the paint battle against the Tigers 32-24 and outrebounded them 38-29. However, three-point defense has to improve in the postseason in order for the Heels to have any chance at making a run.

Clemson shot 9-of-19 (47%) from three in the conference tournament quarterfinals, and UNC ranks 212th nationally in three-point percentage defende (34.5), according to KenPom.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) drives to the basket against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images