3 Key Takeaways From UNC's Loss To Clemson
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The North Carolina Tar Heels headed home from the 2026 ACC Tournament early, as the 4-seed Tar Heels were defeated by 5-seed Clemson 80-79 in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals on Thursday. Clemson will face 1-seed Duke in the ACC Tournament Semifinals on Friday night.
Hubert Davis' club clearly felt the absence of star rookie forward Caleb Wilson, who saw his freshman year cut short due to a broken thumb that required surgery. The Tar Heels' depth was already an issue, and Wilson's injuries amplify that even more.
North Carolina will now enter the NCAA Tournament on a two-game skid, as the Heels fell to Duke 76-61 at Cameron Indoor Stadium to close the regular season. Additionally, there are a ton of adjustments for Davis and his staff to make.
Despite the unfortunate circumstances, North Carolina now has to adapt with Wilson on the bench. It's struggled to get consistent backcourt production all season, and that will have to change if the Tar Heels hope to make any sort of postseason run.
Here are three key takeaways from UNC's loss to Clemson.
Depth Is a Major Issue
North Carolina lacks true depth in general, but without Wilson, that becomes even more of a factor. The Heels found themselves in a scoring rut in the second half, and if the bench continues to lack offensive production, UNC's NCAA Tournament run won't last long.
Against Clemson, the Tar Heels' bench unit combined for just five points on 2-of-8 (25%) shooting from the floor in 35 total minutes. In the Heels' regular-season finale defeat to the Blue Devils, their bench tallied a mere seven points on 3-of-11 (27.3%) shooting in 42 total minutes.
In the NCAA Tournament, benches matter. If UNC can't get more from its guys off the bench, winning multiple games in a row will be difficult.
Henri Veesaar Can Carry the Load
The frontcourt duo of Henri Veesaar and Wilson was one of the most productive in college basketball up until the rookie's injury. However, Veesaar showed he can be a leader in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals.
Against Clemson, the junior went for a game-high 28 points to go along with 17 rebounds and two blocks on 10-of-16 (62.5%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-6 (50%) shooting from three.
Obviously, Veesaar will need contributions from others, but he proved he can carry the load offensively.
Three-Point Defense Has To Improve
Even with Wilson's absence, North Carolina won the paint battle against the Tigers 32-24 and outrebounded them 38-29. However, three-point defense has to improve in the postseason in order for the Heels to have any chance at making a run.
Clemson shot 9-of-19 (47%) from three in the conference tournament quarterfinals, and UNC ranks 212th nationally in three-point percentage defende (34.5), according to KenPom.
UNC needs more from its backcourt on both sides of the ball if any postseason hope can remain alive.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.