Social Media Reacts to UNC's Dominant Win Over Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - North Carolina played its best football all season, and it came at the right time as the Tar Heels defeated Syracuse 27-10 on the road at JMA Wireless Dome.
North Carolina (3-5, 1-3 ACC) outgained Syracuse 425-147, playing complementary football for the first time this season. It was also the Tar Heels’ first victory over a Power Four opponent since Nov. 16, 2024, when they defeated Wake Forest, 31-24.
It was the Tar Heels’ first game with at least 400 yards of offense and their first time scoring at least 20 points against a Power Four opponent this season. Syracuse (3-6, 1-5 ACC) failed to score an offensive touchdown and managed just 147 yards, including 39 passing yards, the fewest allowed by the Tar Heels all year.
Gio Lopez completed 15 of his 19 passes for a season-high 219 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan Shipp caught six passses for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Here are some of the best reactions from the game.
UNC Continues to Shoot Themselves in the Foot
Gio Lopez completed a pass to Kobe Paysour, who sprinted 50 yards to Syracuse's 3-yard line. However, despite having two plays from the 1-yard line, UNC was unable to score a touchdown. A false start by left tackle Austin Blaske on fourth down moved the Tar Heels back five yards, forcing them to settle for a field goal.
If you thought that was bad, the next drive ended just as poorly for UNC. Lopez completed a routine short pass to tight end Shamar Easter, but UNC’s ball security issues struck again. Syracuse's Devin Grant forced Easter to fumble, and Anwar Sparrow scooped it up and returned it 51 yards for a touchdown, giving the Orange a 7-3 lead.
Jacob Turner of TarHeels247 perfectly summed up UNC's repeated offensive miscues and their tendency to sabotage themselves.
Syracuse Was Winning Early Despite Never Completing a Pass
Syracuse held the lead for most of the first half. That may not sound surprising—until you realize Syracuse didn't complete a pass during much of that time.
That's right. Syracuse's true freshman quarterback Joe Filardi did not complete a pass until there were 6:12 remaining in the second quarter, when he connected with Darius Johnson for a 25-yard gain. Filardi finished the first half, completing just one of his 11 pass attempts.
Demon June
While North Carolina was struggling to get something going offensively, running back Demon June came to the rescue. After rushing for 80 yards in the first half (which is more yaradage than what Syracuse's offense put up), June caught a screen pass from Lopez and proceeded to race past Syracuse's defense for a 63-yard touchdown to give the Tar Heels a 13-10 lead.
June also capped the third quarter with a five-yard touchdown run in the final seconds, extending the Tar Heels’ lead to 20-10 and giving them firm control of the game. With June's touchdown run, UNC scored 20 points against a Power Four opponent for the first time this season.
He finished with 13 carries for 101 yards.
