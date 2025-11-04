UNC Basketball Enters Top Three for Four-Star SF Recruit
Finally, a Top 15 small forward in the Class of 2026 has set his commitment date. North Carolina learned not only that date, but the Tar Heels were confirmed to be in his Top 3.
6'6'' 195-pound Cam Holmes has narrowed down his options to UNC, Arizona, and Dayton. Not often are the Flyers in the mix for a recruit of this caliber, but 247Sports has logged an expert prediction that doesn't bode well for Tar Heels fans.
247Sports Predicts Holmes Will Choose Arizona
While they're not always 100% accurate, this 247Sports anonymous prediction was logged by someone who is 3/3 this year. All time, they're 68/75 which comes out to a 90.67% success rate.
Holmes has been on the Tar Heels radar for quite some time. Head coach Hubert Davis offered on October 9, 2024. Seeing as they've been in contention for just over a year, it's fitting that Holmes selected November 9 as his commitment date. Exactly 13 months after UNC offered, they'll learn their fate.
According to 247Sports, Kansas was the first team to offer back on June 19, 2021. They were by far the first team to throw an offer his way. Roughly two years later, Dayton was among six teams to offer on February 7, 2023.
UNC's Class of 2026 Could Use Holmes
Currently, Davis doesn't have much going for him. The Tar Heels Class of 2026 is empty, something that doesn't look great when rival teams are stealing recruits left and right. As it stands, UNC does not have a single commitment. They have their eye on plenty of recruits, but that doesn't mean any of them are going to choose the Tar Heels.
To reach November 2025 with no recruits isn't a death sentence, but losing out on Homles would be another huge blow to the organization.
UNC has prided itself on being a strong basketball team, one of the premier dynasties in all of college basketball. Davis is trying to get them back to that point, but his Class of 2026 proves otherwise.
Holmes went on his official visit back on September 19. Davis has had a few recruits in the area since then, but it's finally down to the wire for the No. 33 overall recruit in the Class of 2026. Losing out to Dayton would be quite embarrassing, to say the least. Davis could handle losing to Arizona, as he's a Goodyear, AZ, native, but that wouldn't make it any less of a blow.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!