North Carolina Lands Top 2026 Point Guard

No. 9 overall player and No. 2 guard in the 2026 recruiting class, Dylan Mingo announced his commitment to North Carolina on Tuesday. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard revealed his decision on ESPN's First Take, explaining what led to him choosing the Tar Heels.

Mingo's Reasoning

PSA Cardinals’ Dylan Mingo (2) shoots the ball during a game at Nike EYBL at the Memphis Sports & Events Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I chose North Carolina for North Carolina itself," Mingo said. "Seeing everything after they won the [Duke] game had a huge impact on my decision. It's so joyful. The players looked so joyful. If you heard Seth Trimble and Caleb Wilson, if you heard them speak after, they talked about how much they loved their community and loved North Carolina. They would do anything for it."

“I chose UNC because it felt like a family environment from the players, fans, to the coaches," Mingo continued. "I felt like the UNC history and everyone who played there is huge, knowing their will to win is always at the highest level. I would love to be a part of that."

“On my visit, I felt how family-oriented everything was,” Mingo said. “The coaches just made me feel welcomed. The team was super nice. I hung out with the team for a bit. They were all connected. I didn’t feel any animosity. And the legacy of North Carolina, that was a dream of mine since I was a kid.”

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) and teammates react after hitting the game winning shot in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mingo felt that the coaches prioritized his well-being by showing hospitality to his family. The five-star guard told Stephen A. Smith that the team reached out to him following the visit, showing how important his potential commitment was to the program.

“What led to my trust in the coaching staff is them recruiting me for necessity and truly making me feel welcomed on my visit and the amount they reached out after the visit trying to build a connection with me," Mingo said.

What Mingo Brings to the Table

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

During his announcement, Mingo shared what he will provide for the Tar Heels and how that will be highlighted in Chapel Hill next season.

“I would describe my game as a versatile and lanky guard who can guard multiple positions and play multiple positions on offense but primary a point guard that can play make and score by getting to spots," Mingo explained.

What This Means for North Carolina

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Obviously, this is a major addition for the Tar Heels, as they also landed forward Maximo Adams, who ranks No. 25 in the 2026 class. Next season, head coach Hubert Davis could have a starting lineup consisting of Derek Dixon , Mingo, Adams, Jarin Stevenson , and Henri Veesaar, if he elects to forgo the 2026 NBA Draft.

As for the 55-year-old head coach, this is the second straight year Davis has successfully earned the commitment from a top-10 recruit, Caleb Wilson last offseason, and now Mingo.

To keep up with North Carolina's latest developments, click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Tar Heels when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW