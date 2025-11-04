Henri Veesaar’s Connection and Confidence Fuel UNC’s Early Momentum
Henri Veesaar’s Connection and Confidence Fuel UNC’s Early Momentum
The Arizona transfer’s chemistry with Caleb Wilson and guards is helping shape North Carolina’s new offensive identity.
Through two games, North Carolina’s offense has found its rhythm in a way that feels both new and familiar. The Tar Heels are running the floor with pace, using size and spacing to create opportunities that fans haven’t seen in recent seasons. At the center of it all is Henri Veesaar, the 7-foot transfer whose confidence and communication have helped UNC’s frontcourt come together quickly.
After a standout double-double performance, Veesaar discussed his growing comfort in the system and the chemistry that’s driving his connection with both the guards and fellow forward Caleb Wilson.
Trusting the Guards
For Veesaar, trust has become a defining part of his offensive approach. His understanding with the backcourt- especially when it comes to finishing lobs- has given UNC an easy scoring option near the rim.
- “Like I told him, if you don’t throw it, am I ever going to be mad at you?” Veesaar said. “Because I know you looked. Maybe there was help, maybe there wasn’t. But every time I roll, I expect the ball. Wherever it goes, I’m going to try to catch it and make the guards look good, because they’re trusting me to be throwing the ball.”
He added that even when the passes aren’t perfect, the effort makes all the difference. “As long as you throw it and you have some momentum, it’s pretty easy to catch,” he said. “I had a couple of practices where I thought it was going out of bounds, and then you just go and get it. That makes me look great.”
Building the High-Low Game
A major point of emphasis this offseason was the development of the high-low action between Veesaar and freshman standout Caleb Wilson. Their connection gives North Carolina flexibility in the half-court, allowing both to operate as passers or scorers.
“We worked on it a lot during the summer,” Veesaar said. “That’s something we emphasized. He’s a great passer and a good shooter, so that player has to be on him. They can’t really help off. And it’s the same with me. So it’s easier for us to pass and just kind of see it, then be able to make that play.”
Effort on the Glass
Veesaar’s impact also came through his work on the boards. His improved offensive rebounding helped generate second-chance points and maintain pressure throughout the game.
“Offensive rebounds are just effort,” he said. “It’s about anticipating where the ball might go. If it looks short, it’s probably going to bounce back. If it hits one side of the rim, you go to the opposite. On defense, you have to box out and then go, so the timing is different. It’s a little bit harder.”
A Teammate’s Return
Beyond his own play, Veesaar’s night was highlighted by a meaningful moment for teammate Luka Bogavac, who returned to the floor after missing time in the preseason.
“Just seeing him out there warming up, smiling and being happy like that meant everything to me,” Veesaar said. “We had two exhibition games he didn’t have. It’s frustrating for any player to watch others play and not be able to suit up. Seeing him run and shoot layups in warmups put a smile on everybody’s face.”
Veesaar’s words reflect what’s quickly becoming one of UNC’s strengths this season- a blend of selflessness, connection, and collective energy. His chemistry with Wilson and his trust in the guards have already become essential to the team’s rhythm, and his leadership by example has given the Tar Heels a clear tone early in the year.
To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE!
Also, follow our Facebook page!