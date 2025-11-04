"Old School Carolina" Makes a Comeback in Win Over Central Arkansas
On this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, beat writer Grant Chachere recaps North Carolina's 94-54 over Central Arkansas in the season opener.
To hear what he had to say, check out the video below.
Below the video is a partial transcript from Henri Veesaar's media availability after the Central Arkansas game.
On bad lobs still being easy alley-oops…
Yeah, as long as you throw it and you have some momentum, it's pretty easy to catch with. Like, I'm saying, you can always I had couple practice where I was like “oh, that's gonna be out of bounds, turnover.” And then he just goes and gets it, and you're like, Well, that makes me look great.
On high-low game between him and Caleb Wilson…
We worked on it a lot during the summer. That's something we've emphasized. And he's a great passer and he's a good shooter, so that player has to be on him. They can't really help off. And same way with me, the bigger as a guard me. So it's easier for us to pass it and just kind of seeing it, then being able to be the low man to help guy skip to the corner or the high low pass. Think we've been doing a good job of that, and you're pretty effective on the board tonight.
On recording a double-double and improvement on offensive rebounding …
I feel like offensive rebounds, it's just the effort and kind of going on the weak side, kind of anticipating where the ball might go, like, if you see and it looks short, it's probably going to bounce back.
If it seems kind of hit, like, what side of the room is going to hit, trying to go on the opposite side. But just seeing that is, like, offensive rebounds is easy on the defensive side. You have to, like, box out and then go so it's a little the timing is a little the timing is a little bit different. It's a little bit harder.
On his reaction knowing Luka Bogavac was playing Monday night…
I mean, just seeing him out there warming up, like smiling and being happy like that, meant everything to me, off to all the players, just knowing the way he is and how hard it is to not play. And like, we had two expedition games he didn't have them.
So it's frustrating for any player to watch out his play and him not be able to suit up and just seeing him there run and be able to, like, shoot layups in the warm ups, like him put a smile on everybody's face.
