How UNC’s High Reacting to Wildest 2 Weeks of Career

Amidst all the chaos over the past two weeks for the North Carolina Tar Heels, perhaps no one has it crazier than Zayden High.

The sophomore forward was given a second-chance by the university after being suspended for the entirety of the 2024-25 season. Now in what is technically his third season with UNC, High is stepping up when the Tar Heels need him the most.

Just roughly two weeks ago, the Tar Heels were coming off a miraculous comeback victory against Duke, and things were looking up. However, since then, they’ve experienced injuries to their top two players — Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar — and have suffered crushing losses to Miami and NC State.

On the season, High is averaging just 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per game, normally being used as an end-of-bench depth piece. However, in light of the Tar Heels’ unfortunate injury situation, High has gotten an opportunity to prove his worth.

Feb 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Zayden High (1) brings the ball to the basket against NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

High has gotten the start in each of North Carolina’s last two games with Caleb Wilson, and Henri Veesaar both out. Against Pitt on Feb. 14, High scored 15 points and grabbed 7 rebounds on 7-11 shooting from the floor in a 79-65 win. Despite being blown out 82-58 by NC State on Feb. 17, High scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 30 minutes of action.

High was asked about his experiences over the last two weeks after the game against NC State, and how the team as a whole needs to come together to survive without its best players.

High’s thoughts

“It’s definitely been a roller coaster,” High said. “But, it’s nothing that Coach Davis hasn’t prepared us for. We have belief, coaches have belief in everybody on the team. It’s just got to be next guy up, somebody has got to step up.”

“We’ve just got to find it as a group”, he added. “I feel like we’ve just got to step our energy, and level up.”

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) on the bench in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels will need to find a way to stay afloat despite the loss of their stars. Their remaining schedule is as follows: Away at Syracuse, Home vs #21 Louisville, Home vs Virginia Tech, Home vs Clemson, and Away at #3 Duke. If they can continue to get production out of reserves such as High, they’ll have a much better chance of staying in the mix for the ACC crown, and eventually earning a high seed for this year’s NCAA Tournament.

