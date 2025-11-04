Top 5 Takeaways from UNC Coach Hubert Davis' Season-Opening Win
Hubert Davis met with the press after North Carolina's 94-54 blowout victory. Here are five things he said after the game that caught my eye.
For the full press conference, check out the video below.
Some of the guys said that when they came out with the first wave of warm-ups that Luka was taking a nap on the couch in the locker room. When did you find out and just kind of take us through finding out?
We just found out right before the game and just to see the smile and the reaction from Luka was something that I'll remember for the rest of my life. He's somebody coming from Montenegro that has always since the first time that I talked to him had a burning desire to be a part of this team, this program, this university, and this community.
And to be able to see him run out of that tunnel with a uniform on and be able to check him in and see that smile is something again that I will remember for the rest of my life. His mom is here. She's been over here for a week. She'll be over here for two more weeks. So to be able to see her son out there on the floor, can't wait. I haven't talked to him after the game, but I'm just really happy for him.
How concerned were you that maybe he wouldn't be cleared?
As I said before, it was the same. We were working through it. I felt like we were making progress and I wanted to thank the university. They did a terrific job of getting us to this point and without them, Luka wouldn't be here. He wouldn't be on the court.
A lot of people talk about Luka's shooting, but he showed he's a good passer tonight. How does he help with the ball movement in the half-court offense?
Well, there's a number of things. We've talked before about how much more size we have this year. And I've talked about positional size. At the wing position, Luka's 6-6, almost 6-7. So he's a big guard.
Obviously he can shoot the basketball, but he's a basketball player. He can handle it. He can pass it. He can initiate offense. Gives us another playmaker out there on the floor. I thought he did a really nice job defensively as well.
Going off of the offensive rebounding and points in the paint, you guys had 18 second-chance points. How important is that, especially when you're going against a big physical team like Kansas?
With the exception of last year, I think we've always been a really good offensive rebounding team, the best in the ACC, and that's always been a staple of North Carolina — putting ourselves in second-chance opportunities.
Nobody can ever get me off of that. We were able to win a national championship in 2017 because we got two offensive rebounds on a free throw. We're always going to the offensive glass. Those are the little things that make big things happen.
23 assists — what was it like to see so many guys rack up that many assists and multiple for multiple guys?
I just felt like everybody was sharing the basketball. Sometimes I think we turned the ball over because we were sharing too much. I've never seen the alley-oop to two guys. I didn't even know what to say after that.
But we've talked about good to great and not just settling for a good shot. I think we're good enough to get a great shot every possession. Central Arkansas throws a number of different ball-screen defenses at you, they'll switch it up, they'll pick up full court, they'll press, and I thought we handled that really well.
Having 23 assists, I really like that and I told them after the game I was really proud of their preparation.
