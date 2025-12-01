The Positive Mindset Jordan Shipp Maintains Heading into Offseason
As the final seconds slowly ticked off the clock on the scoreboard, so did the end of the North Carolina Tar Heels' 2025 season. The Tar Heels fell to the North Carolina State Wolfpack 42-19, resulting in their third consecutive loss to close the season.
The season has been a complete failure, disaster, and any word with a negative connotation that you feel fit. Despite that, wide receiver Jordan Shipp maintains a positive mindset heading into the offseason.
While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference availability, Shipp highlighted how the coaching staff built a sustainable foundation that can progress next season.
Shipp's Thoughts
- "Just hard work," Shipp said. "Everything comes from hard work. The work that you put in, you’re going to get a good result. No matter what you do, as long as you put the work in, you’re going to get a good result. So we’re going to go back, offseason workouts. We’re going to be right back with Coach [Moses Cabrera]. We’re all going to get bigger, faster, stronger and we’ll build from there.”
As mentioned, North Carolina failed to meet expectations, especially with the hiring of Bill Belichick as the team's head coach. The Tar Heels finished with a 4-8 record and failed to qualify for a bowl game. However, Shipp has complete confidence in the direction of the program heading into 2026.
- "Because we had a season like this. I mean, you go four and eight, you don’t want to have that again," Shipp said. "I mean, a lot of guys graduate – had a heavy senior class. So, I mean, going to be some new leaders in the building, some new faces."
- “And all the guys that are here, we know what we could do better," Shipp continued. "The coaches know, it’s not like we’re starting back from literally square one like we did in December. We have a foundation set, and now we’ve just got to keep building. The good thing about the bottom is that it’s sturdy enough to build off of.”
Shipp took some accountability for the team's struggles this season, explaining how he can be better moving forward.
- "There’s a couple of things I need to change," Shipp said. "I feel like the biggest thing we just need to start playing with more heart. You know, just start playing with more heart, just more effort on every play, just selling out every play, not taking plays off."
- “That’s just one of the bigger things," Shipp continued. "And just situational awareness, situational football, knowing what’s going on, not getting dumb penalties, stuff like that, just small stuff, fundamentals, just really everything all around.”
