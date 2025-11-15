All Tar Heels

Previewing UNC’s Crucial Road Trip to Wake Forest

On this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, beat writer Grant Chachere previewed UNC's upcoming matchup against Wake Forest.

Grant Chachere

Wide reveiver Jordan Shipp scoring a touchdown during its 20-15 victory over Stanford on Nov. 8, 2025.
Wide reveiver Jordan Shipp scoring a touchdown during its 20-15 victory over Stanford on Nov. 8, 2025. / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI
To hear what he had to say, make sure to check out the video below.

Here is a partial transcript from inside linebackers coach Jamie Collins from Thursday's media availability.

On Belichick praising Khmori House’s maturity…

UN
Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Khmori House (7))

You know, it shows that you know that you can grow and you can move on and you can mature. And, you know, over time, right? Long season, it's getting late in the year, you know, it's on the right to mature and, you know, grow so it was just good for him, you know, that he can, you know, understand and put that together.

On the pass rush …

UN
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) and defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude (9) defend in overtime at Kenan Stadium.

I was just talking about is the work understanding the past rushes and, you know, the quarterback and the offensive line, and just, you know, putting in that work and trusting each other, believing in each other, to back in, and everybody else doing their job, right? If the quarterback getting the ball out in one second, no one is second to quarterback in one second. 

So it's everybody doing a job, you know, everybody rolling in the same direction. And that's the situation, you know, we, you know, been racking up the sacks because we all been playing together. We all been doing our job, you know, we all been running the same direction.

So kudos to, you know, the guys up front, you know. But at the end of the day, it's a team sport, you know, and that's what we're doing. We playing team ball.

On Andrew Simpson’s ability to rush the passer…

UNC
Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Andrew Simpson (2) celebtates his sack along with linebacker Tyler Thompson (40) during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

Drew can do a lot. He can rush, he can cover, you know, he runs the games up front. It's interchangeable, but you know, he's just, you know, he's a quicker guy. You know, he's experienced, you know, he got the experience doing it. And I feel like he's just, he's the perfect guy for that role. 

And you see how many sacks he got, he got four sacks. It's a lot of sacks. And, you know, kudos to him. You know, hats off to him. Once again, he's experienced guy. He deserve it, you know. He's been busting his balls, you know. And we'll take that any day of the week.

Sep 13, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field.

Everyone here wants to go to the league. As a coach, how do you balance developing players for team success versus showcasing individual skills that scouts look for when evaluating talent for the draft?

Jamie Collins
Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (99) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

You talking about the league. They don't talk about the league. We talk about work every single day. We talking about your job, doing your job, you being fundamentally sound. We don't talk about going to the league like it's cool. We don't talk about that because, right? Because we have to focus every week. You know, we got a game to play every week, and we got practice every day. And once again, you you what you worry about the league for. 

You can't tap it. You can't catch, you can't run like we work. We work on fundamentals every single day. We talk about fundamentals every single day. Talk about you being great every single day, doing whatever you gotta do to be the best you you don't talk about going to the league.

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.