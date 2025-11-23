Reality Setting In for Bill Belichick, UNC Football
Once the game clock struck zero between UNC and Duke on Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill at Kenan Stadium, that was the moment the Tar Heels had to face the reality that was setting in.
Head coach Bill Belichick had lost for the fourth time at home this season in his first year at the collegiate ranks, and similar to outings prior, students had begun walking up the stairs when they realized a win was out of reach.
North Carolina, with one more game left in the year, came across wins while facing Charlotte, Richmond, Syracuse, and Stanford. And it took a while for it to win against a Power 4 conference opponent. To win a game was a challenge for UNC, given its struggles on the offensive end — quarterback Gio Lopez did not look the sharpest at times.
It even got to the point that backup Max Johnson should be the starter over the South Alabama transfer, but before Johnson's leg injury last year while playing in Minnesota, the full-time signal-caller position was all his for the taking. However, the injury placed him out for the rest of the season, leading to former Tar Heel, Jacolby Criswell, to handle the duties.
Despite a backup quarterback, UNC still managed to reach a bowl game, a large part of which was the efforts of current NFL running back Omarion Hampton, who is with the Los Angeles Chargers on the West Coast.
Gio Lopez's Final Home Outing of the 2025 Year
Lopez threw for 204 passing yards on 21 completed pass attempts out of 27 against Duke's defense. He had a rating of 153.5. Furthermore, Lopez found wide receiver Jordan Shipp for a 20-yard reception during the third quarter with 4:52 remaining. Besides the usual connection of those two Tar Heels, kicker Rece Verhoff and running back Davion Gause contributed with points.
The future for Lopez in Chapel Hill remains to be seen; anything can happen, but an offseason can help out a lot in his development and raise his numbers next year once the season rolls around again. Time and time again, North Carolina's defense has stepped up to the plate, but nobody can win games without scoring, and that was the biggest issue.
This reality setting in for North Carolina not reaching a bowl game this year, the first time since 2018, will be with them until it is able to achieve six wins in a season once more.
