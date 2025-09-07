Social Media Reacts to Belichick's First Collegiate Road Game
The UNC football team claimed its first win of the 2025 season, 20-3, with Bill Belichick as the head coach, just five days after the disaster that occurred on Labor Day night, battling the TCU Horned Frogs. Regardless of the outcome, social media voiced its thoughts throughout the four quarters.
Gio Lopez Finds Magic in the First Drive Once More
Somehow, some way, the South Alabama transfer quarterback Gio Lopez found magic in the first drive of the game again — throwing a bomb to Chris Culliver for a 51-yard passing touchdown down the left sidelines. It was once again pretty, but it felt all too much like TCU's experience, where it then came back and dominated the rest of the outing.
Nonetheless, Lopez threw a heave to Culliver for his second passing touchdown as a Tar Heel.
Whatever Lopez does pregame, before stepping onto the gridiron, seems to work if it's leading to outstanding first drive results — pushing UNC ahead of its competition. The question is: Can he stay consistent?
Demon June Shows off His Skills
Freshman running back Demon June from Jacksonville, North Carolina, showed good signs of maybe one day becoming the primary guy for Belichick and company — maybe this season, or perhaps, sometime in the future later on in his Tar Heel career.
The mixture of running backs UNC has ranges from young to experienced, allowing Belichick and, importantly, Offensive Coordinator Freddie Kitchens to utilize the right player in certain situations.
Davion Gause Scores His First Touchdown of the Season
UNC back Davion Gause ran the ball down the left side of the field for his first touchdown of his sophomore season. It's the Tar Heels' second rushing touchdown of the season; Caleb Hood's score in the first drive against TCU is number one.
Andrew Simpson Gains UNC's First Sack of the 2025 Season
It happened, it finally happened — UNC recorded its first sack of the season, courtesy of Andrew Simpson's efforts to manage his way past his matchup. Just like every other aspect of this game, North Carolina has improved, but it still has a long way to go in becoming the kind of team some believe it can be.
The Questionable Play-Calling Continues to Hurt UNC
Again, and again, and again, Kitchens' play-calling continues to be a concern, choosing to have Lopez throw a checkdown pass on third and 11 at one point during the third quarter. Tar Heels fans are not pleased with it either.
Is This the Worst Football Game Ever?
One person on X (formerly Twitter) believes the contest between North Carolina and Charlotte is a bad game, well, maybe not exactly, it's actually worse than what I've stated.
What do you think? Both teams have not played their best, and despite UNC's ability to run the ball and score touchdowns, there is still a lot of room for Belichick to make it better — a few tweaks here and there can make the difference.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!