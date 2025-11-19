Social Media Reacts to Caleb Wilson, Bogavac in Win Over Navy
North Carolina defeated Navy at home in front of its fans on Tuesday night. Caleb Wilson and Luka Bogavac led the way with 14 points and 13 points. And just like the first four outings for North Carolina, it saw its freshman impact the game through his dunking ability — one after another, with ease.
Caleb Wilson Shows Out With More Dunks
Right after a Henri Veesaar three-pointer opened up the scoring for North Carolina, freshman Caleb Wilson continued showing off his dunks with two in a row to give energy to the fans in the stands.
North Carolina Shares the Rock
The Tar Heels continued its ball movement with six baskets on six assists early in the first half.
Kyan Evans Lights It Up From Deep
The ball found the hands of Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans for another conversion from beyond the arc.
Inside-Out Play Leads to Luka Bogavac Three-Pointer
The basketball worked its way from the perimeter to inside the paint and back out along the three-point line — resulting in a three-point make by Luka Bogavac.
Navy Found Itself With Striking Distance
Despite being the underdog team, Navy found itself down seven points at halftime against North Carolina.
Wilson Soars and Takes Down a Midshipman
In transition, Wilson makes his way from one of the end floor to the other and finds himself one-handed flushing over a Midshipman — another highlight to add to his tape for this season.
The Slams Keep on Piling for Wilson
The reoccurring story of Wilson finding a way to add to his season highlight reel has not failed as he continues to find the rim and deal damage to it in his own manner.
Wilson's Dunks are Packed With Emotion
There are dunks, then there are dunks by Wilson, and whenever he meets the rim for another big-time moment, the 19-year-old brings his emotion — and it's evident.
Wilson, Bogavac and Henri Veesaar Lead in Scoring
With under five minutes to go in regulation, head coach Hubert Davis and the staff were led by Wilson, Bogavac and Henri Veesaar in points on the stat sheet — all in double-figures.
North Carolina Wins Once More Before Heading to Fort Myers
The Tar Heels win their final game, 73-61, before heading on the road to Fort Myers, Florida, for the Fort Myers Tip-Off, where it will take on St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Nov 25 and Michigan State on Thursday, November 27.
