Social Media Reacts to Caleb Wilson, Bogavac in Win Over Navy

North Carolina defeated Navy inside the Dean Dome, and here is how social media reacted to the contest.

Jeremiah Artacho

Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates a three point basket against the Navy Midshipmen during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates a three point basket against the Navy Midshipmen during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
In this story:

North Carolina defeated Navy at home in front of its fans on Tuesday night. Caleb Wilson and Luka Bogavac led the way with 14 points and 13 points. And just like the first four outings for North Carolina, it saw its freshman impact the game through his dunking ability — one after another, with ease.

Caleb Wilson Shows Out With More Dunks

Right after a Henri Veesaar three-pointer opened up the scoring for North Carolina, freshman Caleb Wilson continued showing off his dunks with two in a row to give energy to the fans in the stands.

UN
Nov 14, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) has a laugh on the bench during the second half against the North Carolina Central Eagles at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

North Carolina Shares the Rock

The Tar Heels continued its ball movement with six baskets on six assists early in the first half.

UN
Nov 14, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis tries to speed up his team during the first half against the North Carolina Central Eagles at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Kyan Evans Lights It Up From Deep

The ball found the hands of Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans for another conversion from beyond the arc.

UNC, UNC Basketball, Kyan Evans
North Carolina point guard Kyan Evans during the Tar Heels' 94-54 win over Central Arkansas on Nov. 3 , 2025. Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Inside-Out Play Leads to Luka Bogavac Three-Pointer

The basketball worked its way from the perimeter to inside the paint and back out along the three-point line — resulting in a three-point make by Luka Bogavac.

UNC
Luka Bogavac; Nov. 4, 2025 / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Navy Found Itself With Striking Distance

Despite being the underdog team, Navy found itself down seven points at halftime against North Carolina.

Navy
Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Navy Midshipmen guard Austin Benigni (1) drives to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Zayden High (1) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Wilson Soars and Takes Down a Midshipman

In transition, Wilson makes his way from one of the end floor to the other and finds himself one-handed flushing over a Midshipman — another highlight to add to his tape for this season.

UN
Nov 14, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) sneakers during the second half against the North Carolina Central Eagles at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Slams Keep on Piling for Wilson

The reoccurring story of Wilson finding a way to add to his season highlight reel has not failed as he continues to find the rim and deal damage to it in his own manner.

UN
Nov 14, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and the Carolina bench celebrate in the second half against the North Carolina Central Eagles at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Wilson's Dunks are Packed With Emotion

There are dunks, then there are dunks by Wilson, and whenever he meets the rim for another big-time moment, the 19-year-old brings his emotion — and it's evident.

UN
Nov 14, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) grabs a rebound against the North Carolina Central Eagles during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Wilson, Bogavac and Henri Veesaar Lead in Scoring

With under five minutes to go in regulation, head coach Hubert Davis and the staff were led by Wilson, Bogavac and Henri Veesaar in points on the stat sheet — all in double-figures.

UN
Nov 11, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) blocks a shot from Radford Highlanders guard Jr. Dennis Parker (11) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

North Carolina Wins Once More Before Heading to Fort Myers

The Tar Heels win their final game, 73-61, before heading on the road to Fort Myers, Florida, for the Fort Myers Tip-Off, where it will take on St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Nov 25 and Michigan State on Thursday, November 27.

UN
Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) gets fouled by Navy Midshipmen guard Cam Cole (2) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

