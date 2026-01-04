5 Grades for 5 North Carolina Starters Against SMU
The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered their first loss since November on Saturday against the SMU Mustangs at the Moody Coliseum. Prior to Saturday, the Tar Heels had won seven consecutive games, and its last loss was on Thanksgiving Day against the Michigan State Spartans.
SMU's offensive firepower overmatched North Carolina, pulling away late in the 97-83 victory over the 12th-ranked team in the country. It was a disappointing result for the Tar Heels, who were steamrolling into January with a handful of impressive wins.
However, head coach Hubert Davis and the players will have to go back to the drawing board and assess several things before their next game against Wake Forest next Saturday.
Speaking of assessing, let's take a look at how North Carolina's starting lineup performed against the Mustangs on Saturday.
Seth Trimble
Stat line: 22 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds
Trimble was one of the Tar Heels' most consistent players on Saturday, operating against heavy on-ball pressure throughout the entirety of the game. Despite being under constant duress, the senior guard shot 8-of-16 from the field, including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc. The four missed free throws on seven attempts were frustrating, but Trimble was impressive in the team's loss.
Grade: A-
Henri Veesaar
Stat line: 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block
The stat line indicates that Veesaar had a solid performance, but that was far from the case. Despite being the team's third-leading scorer, the Arizona transfer shot 4-of-11 from the field, including 2-of-4 from three-point range, and committed four fouls, which was something Veesaar struggled with heading into this contest.
For the second consecutive game, Veesaar was non-existent in the first half. On Saturday, the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center went 2-of-7 from the field for five points and four rebounds in that timeframe.
Grade: C+
Caleb Wilson
Stat line: 13 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals
For the first time in seven games, Wilson did not score at least 20 points. While that may depict the freshman forward had a poor outing, that is not the case. The former five-star recruit went 6-of-11 from the field and demonstrated elite body control and shot creativity in multiple instances.
Grade: B+
Luka Bogavac
Stat line: 8 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists
Bogavac was solid on Saturday, filling up the stat sheet in mulltiple categories. Despite only accounting for eight points, the overseas transfer executed his role of stretching the floor, hitting 2-of-4 from three-point range.
Grade: B
Kyan Evans
Stat line: 3 points and 1 assist
After scoring 15 points on Tuesday while attempting 12 threes, Evans reverted back to a passive style of play. In Evans' defense, SMU's on-ball defense was like a pack of bees, and the 6-foot-2, 174-pound guard is slightly undersized.
It would be unfair to ignore those circumstances when evaluating Evans' performance on Saturday, but he was still far from impressive in the loss.
Grade: C-
