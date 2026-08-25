2 Tactical Changes We Could See UNC Football Make

This offseason has revealed a lot about the North Carolina Tar Heels football program as it heads into a pivotal 2026-27 college football season.

With several changes to the coaching staff and roster, the Tar Heels' operation is expected to look vastly different this season. With that in mind, here are a few tactical changes we could see North Carolina make.

More Pre-Snap Motion

Bobby Petrino, center, is in his first season as the offensive coordinator for UNC football entering the Tar Heels' second year under head coach Bill Belichick. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bobby Petrino's offense is more conducive to the players' success. Earlier this offseason, wide receiver Jordan Shipp expressed excitement about his utilization in this new offensive scheme.

"I feel like they're good because of his creativity," Shipp said of Petrino's past offenses. "We can run the same play five times in a row out of so many different formations and motions, and he's just going to stay true to what he wants to do. He's just going to set it up [so that he can] put the players he wants in certain positions. I feel like that's what makes it good. He just gets his playmakers the ball as much as he can."

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, former offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens struggled to challenge defenses and refused to incorporate motion, which contributed to a predictable, mundane offense. North Carolina possesses a legitimate pass-catching group, headlined by Shipp, Mason Humphrey , Trech Kekahuna, and Jaxxon Warren. That is a versatile allotment of talent, and mixing up formations and personnel should open up this offense.

Impact of the Run Game

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) gives a stiff arm to Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) while scoring a touchdown in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina improved the offensive line this offseason and possesses one of the deepest backfields in the ACC. Petrino, who has been featured extensively so far in this piece, clearly understands this and has emphasized multiple times during training camp that the Tar Heels want to centralize the offense around the rushing attack.

Yes, the weapons on the outside have been a major improvement, but the quarterback is still a question mark . Billy Edwards Jr. was officially named the starting quarterback, but he has struggled to produce and stay healthy throughout his five-year collegiate career. Additionally, the Wisconsin transfer will most likely be a game manager for North Carolina.

Assuming that is his role as the starting quarterback, providing him with a formidable rushing attack is monumental.

Nov 15, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (28) runs with the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wake Forest Athletics via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Tar Heels want to compete this season, they need to rely on complementary football, with the rushing attack at the forefront of the offense. North Carolina's defense should be formidable enough, so taking care of the football and controlling the clock will be the main objective for the offense to hold its end of the bargain.