North Carolina vs. TCU Prediction Market: What to Expect in College Football Opener

The 2026 college football season kicks off on Saturday, August 29, between North Carolina and TCU from Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. While there is plenty of excitement for the season to start, Kalshi’s college football market is lopsided in favor of TCU.

TCU comes in as a 74% favorite with a 51% price to cover -7.5 on the spread. At TCU’s moneyline price, a $10 trade profits just $3.09.

North Carolina Vs. TCU - Kalshi

Moneyline : North Carolina (26%) vs. TCU (74%)

: North Carolina (26%) vs. TCU (74%) Spread : TCU -7.5 (51%)

: TCU -7.5 (51%) Total: 47.5 (49% Over)

Statement game

No matter how you view this game, both sides want to make a statement. For North Carolina, Bill Belichick is likely coaching for his job this season after the Tar Heels finished 4-8 with a -5.25 point differential in 2025.

Former Maryland and Wisconsin QB Billy Edwards Jr. is the Heels' QB1 for Week 0. He has one season as a starter under his belt in 2024 for Maryland where he went for 2,881 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Aside from Edwards, Belichick managed just the 16th-ranked transfer portal class in the ACC with a net roster loss of -38 players. One of the few bright spots is 2025’s leading receiver Jordan Shipp who remained with the team.

For TCU, Josh Hoover transferred to Indiana to replace Fernando Mendoza. However, the Horned Frogs landed former Harvard QB Jaden Craig, who is the all-time passing yard (6,074) and passing touchdown (52) leader in Harvard history.

Craig’s receiving corps features experience in the form of Jordan Dwyer, Ed Small, and South Alabama transfer Jeremy Scott. The highlight is Dwyer, who many within the program expect to break out following his 730-yard and seven-touchdown 2025 campaign as the second-leading receiver on the team.

Trends to note

TCU went 7-5-1 against the spread last season with five of its nine wins coming by more than a touchdown margin. North Carolina finished 5-6-1 against the spread with five losses coming by seven-plus points.

In last year’s season opener, TCU dominated in Chapel Hill winning 48-14 in which Jordan Dwyer scored and also featured two defensive touchdowns.

Kickoff is at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 29, from Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

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