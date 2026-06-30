Jordan Shipp Has High Hopes for UNC This Season

The North Carolina Tar Heels need to have short-term memory after compiling a 4-8 record and finishing 13th in the ACC in 2025.

Several factors led to the Tar Heels' struggles, but wide receiver Jordan Shipp was not one of them. Earlier this week, the veteran wide receiver appeared on a local podcast, voicing his excitement for North Carolina's upcoming season.

Shipp's Thoughts

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) scores a touchdown as Richmond Spiders defensive back Lee Bruner IV (19) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I feel like spring was good," Shipp said. "I feel like we're lightyears ahead of where we were last year. I feel like with a lot of people coming back, [offensive coordinator] Bobby Petrino adding on top of that, of course, the defense doing what they do. Like I said a lot of times in last year's press conferences, I feel like our defense is always going to be really good."

"You have [head] coach [Bill] Belichick, you have both Belichicks on that side, things are going to happen," Shipp continued. "Great things are going to happen. They're going to put the [players] in a position to be successful. I feel the same way about Coach [Bobby] Petrino. I'm just excited to get back out there with the boys."

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

North Carolina made a change at offensive coordinator, firing Freddie Kitchens and hiring Bobby Petrino. Shipp is extremely excited to play in Petrino's scheme.

"I feel like they're good because of his creativity," Shipp said. "We can run the same play five times in a row out of so many different formations and motions, and he's just going to stay true to what he wants to do. He's just going to set it up [so that he can] put the players he wants in certain positions. I feel like that's what makes it good. He just gets his playmakers the ball as much as he can."

Overall Takeaways

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates with quarterback Gio Lopez (7) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina's offense last season was absolutely terrible, and although there are still concerns about Petrino's installation as the offensive coordinator, he is a clear upgrade over Kitchens. In 2025, with horrific quarterback play and mundane play-calling, Shipp compiled 60 receptions for 671 yards and six touchdowns.

Imagine what the 6-foot-2, 189-pound wideout could do in an offense complemented with competent quarterback play and ingenuity. Now, Belichick will need to allow Petrino free rein in the operation and not restrict what the quarterback does pre- and post-snap, a criticism from Gio Lopez earlier this offseason when discussing what it was like to play for the 74-year-old head coach.

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) signals firts down in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels' offense has made significant improvements , personnel-wise, and those reinforcements will be put to the test early in the season. Regardless, Shipp projects to be an instrumental piece in the offense , and with a formidable quarterback, Shipp could eclipse 1,000 yards this upcoming season.