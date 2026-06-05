5 Tar Heels Facing Most Pressure in 2026

Pressure is inherited at North Carolina, as the program is one of the most historic in college basketball history.

That being said, the pressure has grown following a second consecutive first-round exit, prompting the Tar Heels to orchestrate a change at head coach, moving on from Hubert Davis after five years. With North Carolina desperate to be relevant in March, here are five Tar Heels facing the most pressure heading into the 2026 season.

1. Michael Malone

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels' brass felt they needed to alter their coaching search strategy and not look within the program. Instead, North Carolina explored external options, which led the program to identify Malone as a legitimate option.

The 54-year-old head coach has proved to be a formidable recruiter , which was the main concern about Malone's chances of succeeding in Chapel Hill. The longtime NBA head coach passed that test easily, but that will not matter if the Tar Heels struggle again in the NCAA Tournament.

2. Matt Able

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Early in the transfer portal window, Able was not considered one of the top available players. Even when the 6-foot-6, 211-pound guard committed to North Carolina, it was still assessed as nothing more than a solid addition.

However, the North Carolina State transfer was invited to the NBA Scouting Combine in Chicago, where he excelled during individual drills and scrimmages. Able's draft stock jumped to a first-round evaluation.

Ultimately, Able was advised that he was not guaranteed to be a first-round pick, which led him to return to North Carolina. However, now that Able has proven he has the potential to be a cornerstone player in the ACC, the expectations and pressure will increase.

3. Sayon Keita

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Over the last few weeks, Keita has illustrated that he is capable of being an elite rim protector and rebounder for the Tar Heels. Those physical traits were highlighted last month during the NextGen EuroLeague Tournament when he recorded 14 points, 10 rebounds, and seven blocks in the first round.

While that level of production should not be expected next season, it provided a snapshot of how high Keita's ceiling is. Despite being a raw prospect with multiple areas of his game needing refinement, the 18-year-old Barcelona product expects to be the Tar Heels' starting center immediately.

4. Alexandros Samodurov

Apr 3, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; View of the team logos in a hallway after the game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium. North Carolina defeated Gonzaga 71-65. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

There have been discussions about Samodurov competing for the starting center position. However, the 21-year-old Greek big man is better suited as a power forward. Additionally, his slight frame would be problematic at center.

Samodurov operating off the bench would lower the pressure to be an immediate-impact player, but if you assess teams that have made deep runs in March, they generally have one or two bench players who can take over in spurts. Samodurov and Maximo Adams are each capable of providing that type of production for North Carolina.

Samodurov has been connected with the Tar Heels throughout the offseason, and the hype around his offensive ability will need to be on full display right away.

5. Neoklis Avdalas

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) with the ball in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Throughout summer workouts in Chapel Hill, the Virginia Tech transfer has validated experts' assessments that he can run the offense at point guard.

Avdalas will have plenty of responsibilities at North Carolina, as he can play in multiple positions. If the 6-foot-9, 216-pound guard can excel at each of those roles, the Tar Heels' offense could reach exponentially high levels. Avdalas is arguably the key that unlocks North Carolina's potential.