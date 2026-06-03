Why Non-Conference Portion of UNC’s Season Is Crucial

For the first time since February, the North Carolina Tar Heels' roster and coaching staff appear to be in lockstep. Yes, that dates back before Caleb Wilson suffered a season-ending broken thumb. While he is no longer part of the picture, his absence contributed to Hubert Davis's firing at the end of the season, culminating in a complete makeover in Chapel Hill this offseason, starting with the hire of Michael Malone.

With eight of its top 10 leading scorers departing the program this offseason, North Carolina had to revamp the majority of its roster, with Jarin Stevenson as the only returning player who played substantial minutes last season.

The non-conference slate is often overlooked because the level of competition is low. However, in this specific season, the Tar Heels need to take advantage of that extended period leading up to ACC play. Here are a few things North Carolina needs to work on during that time.

Creating Chemistry and Cohesion

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

As mentioned, the Tar Heels' rotation will look vastly different, with Terrence Brown, Neoklis Avdalas, Matt Able, Sayon Keita, Alexandros Samodurov , Maximo Adams, Kevin Thomas, and Cade Bennerman all entering the fold. Excluding Stevenson, North Carolina's starting lineup will be completely different.

Establishing chemistry and learning to play off one another will be pivotal to how well this team will fare in the ACC. While it will be challenging, the good news is that this group of players will have two months to sort those things out before conference play begins.

Frontcourt Development

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina's new-look frontcourt rotation, featuring Keita, Samodurov, and Bennerman, lacks experience, as none of those players has logged a single collegiate minute. Keita and Samodurov are each incoming overseas prospects, with Keita projected to be the starting center right away. It remains to be seen how their games translate to the NCAA.

Nevertheless, the Tar Heels' frontcourt rotation needs to be solved and developed to an extent before the start of conference play.

Players Learning Malone's Scheme

Apr 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

This offseason has been a complete reset in Chapel Hill, and with the number of significant changes across the roster, these players need to acclimate to Malone's ideologies and schematics .

North Carolina is going to look vastly different from last season in every way, shape, and form under a new head coach. When assessing the 54-year-old head coach's offseason additions, it is safe to assume he wants to play a specific style of basketball in 2026. Fortunately, the Tar Heels' versatile skill sets spread across this roster will allow Malone and his staff to deploy several combinations that will expedite the process.