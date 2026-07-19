Why UNC’s Roster Overhaul Set Up Epic Rivalry Clash

Michael Malone wasted no time getting exactly who he wanted in Chapel Hill. With the recent addition of former Buffalo guard Angelo Brizzi, the North Carolina basketball roster for the 2026-2027 season is officially set.

With that being said, it begs the question: how does Michael Malone's first roster stack up against the others in the ACC? More importantly, how does the Tar Heels' roster stack up against their biggest rivals in Durham .

Tar Heel's 2026-2027 Roster

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) goes to the basket against VCU Rams forward Michael Belle (8) in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First, in order to compare the Tar Heels roster to Duke, you have to see where the strengths lie for Carolina. Malone has no shortage of guards this season. With plenty of guards on this roster, there should be a good amount of depth in the backcourt and enough talent to suffice if injuries happen like they did last year.

The front court for the Heels is where it gets a little slim. Malone did some shopping overseas and brought in Sayon Keita and Alexandros Samodurov, two international prospects with high upside that could ultimately determine the success of Carolina this year.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) is harassed by Duke Blue Devils fans as he attempts to inbound the ball during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Jarin Stevenson returning as a senior, he should be able to start for the Tar Heels come opening day. The depth for the backcourt lies in the hands of Cade Bennerman and Maximo Adams, a versatile guard-forward who should have the skill set to help out in the frontcourt if needed.

Blue Devil's 2026-2027 Roster

Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) during the game against Louisville during ACC play January 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Duke has built an impressive roster this offseason with plenty of returning players. The most notable ones on that list include Caleb Foster, Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, and Cayden Boozer. It’s painful to admit, but Duke and John Scheyer have put together potentially the best roster in the country, not just in the ACC.

Scheyer also did some overseas shopping, bringing in Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje. In addition to all of that talent, Duke is getting one of the best recruiting classes in 2026 with the arrival of Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr, and Bryson Howard.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing that both Duke and North Carolina will get when they meet is unfamiliarity. With it being the first meeting between the two coaches this season, plus essentially an entire new roster for North Carolina, the Blue Devils will have played limited players on the Tar Heels' roster aside from Jarin Stevenson, Neoklis Avdalas, and Matt Able, all of whom they played last season at their respective schools in the ACC.

It will certainly be an interesting season in Chapel Hill, as we see Michael Malone in year one of this historic rivalry.